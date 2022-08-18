Elon Musk complained about his $11 billion tax bill at a Republican donor retreat, report says

Elon Musk. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Elon Musk attended a GOP annual donor retreat hosted by Kevin McCarthy.

Musk had a Q&A session with McCarthy, and complained to members about his $11 billion tax bill.

He said the Democratic Party should stay "out of people's wallets."

Elon Musk spoke to attendees at an exclusive Republican retreat hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Axios reported Musk was interviewed by McCarthy at a fireside Q&A chat at his annual donor retreat in Wyoming. The outlet spoke to attendees who were present at Musk and McCarthy's fireside chat.

Musk complained during the event about the $11 billion tax bill he incurred in 2021 after selling Tesla stock, Axios reported, adding that he joked that the IRS didn't know how to process the bill, eliciting laughter from attendees.

Musk announced he would have to pay the $11 billion in December last year after sparring with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who accused Musk of "freeloading off everyone else."

During the event Musk also said the US would benefit if the Democratic Party stayed "out of people's wallets," and Republicans stayed "out of people's bedrooms," attendees told Axios.

Musk characterizes himself as a political moderate, and said in tweet on Tuesday he supports the "left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party."

Musk announced in May that after years of voting Democrat, he plans to vote Republican in the upcoming election cycle.

Musk did not make it clear exactly which election he meant, but he announced in June he had cast his vote for a Republican candidate for the first time by voting for Mayra Flores in a special election in Texas' 34th Congressional District.

Musk also expressed support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a presidential candidate.

