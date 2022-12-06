Elon Musk confirmed the firing of Twitter deputy general counsel James Baker for allegedly interfering in the publication of the Twitter Files

Elon Musk. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

Elon Musk confirmed the firing of another high-ranking Twitter official: deputy general counsel James Baker.

Musk accused Baker of possibly playing a role in suppressing "information important to the public dialogue."

Matt Taibbi, who tweeted Friday's "Twitter Files" thread, accused Baker of secretly vetting the files.

Elon Musk confirmed that he fired another high-ranking Twitter official on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Musk said Twitter's deputy general counsel, James Baker, was dismissed from the company "in light of concerns about Baker's possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue."

The revelation about Baker's firing comes as journalist Matt Taibbi, who writes the substack newsletter TK News, tweeted a supplemental note to his original "Twitter Files" thread, accusing Baker of allegedly vetting the information before it was passed along without informing Twitter's new management.

Musk said that when he asked Baker to explain why he had reviewed the Twitter File materials before they were published, "his explanation was... unconvincing."

James Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The "Twitter Files," which were tweeted by Taibbi on Friday with the approval of Musk, revealed some of the inner workings of Twitter's content moderation practices, including the supposed suppression of a 2020 story about President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's laptop.

Taibbi's "Twitter Files" thread showed the 2020 Biden presidential campaign asking Twitter to remove posts depicting nude photos and videos of the president's son, which are already in violation of Twitter's revenge porn policy, and Twitter officials agreeing to their removal.

Taibbi has promised to reveal additional "Twitter Files" material in conjunction with journalist Bari Weiss, a former op-ed writer for The New York Times.

Baker's firing comes a little more than one month since Musk took over as the new owner of Twitter. Upon taking control, Musk immediately fired Twitter's upper management, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

