Elon Musk is considering even more layoffs, this time in Twitter's sales and partnerships teams, report says

Elon Musk took control of Twitter last month. Getty Images

Elon Musk is considering further layoffs at Twitter as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported.

The cuts would target Twitter's sales and partnerships teams, per the report.

Bloomberg's sources said two senior executives were fired for refusing to agree to further layoffs.

Elon Musk might make further layoffs at Twitter as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

The additional cuts would target employees in the company's sales and partnerships teams that were less affected by recent resignations than technical roles.

Musk asked leaders in Twitter's sales and partnerships teams to agree to fire more of their employees on Friday, Bloomberg reported. Robin Wheeler, who ran the marketing and sales team, and Maggie Suniewick, head of Twitter's partnerships team, were both fired for resisting the cuts, per the report.

Wheeler initially resigned on November 10, but was persuaded to remain at Twitter by Elon Musk. Just one week later, he fired her.

Suniewick only joined Twitter from NBCUniversal in June.

Twitter's employee headcount has been slashed over the past month. On November 4, a week after Musk's takeover, he axed more than half its staff.

On Thursday, more than half of the remaining 4,000 or so employees opted to accept severance rather than commit to Musk's "extremely hardcore" vision for Twitter, which involved working "long hours at high intensity."

The resignations were particularly widespread among technical roles, leaving Twitter scrambling to find available engineers. In a series of emails sent around midnight PT on Friday, Musk asked to meet with "anyone who actually writes software" on Friday afternoon.

Wheeler, Suniewick and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Insider.

