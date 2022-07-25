U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.36
    +0.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,943.13
    +43.84 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,815.60
    -18.51 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.66
    +2.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.57
    +0.87 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.00
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.36 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0550 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5450
    +0.4950 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,916.69
    -630.09 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.09
    +0.59 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.18
    +16.81 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Elon Musk denies affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Business mogul Elon Musk publicly denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google’s co-founder, Sergey Brin. The Tesla CEO said Monday a news story reported by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday was part of a "character assassination."

"I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans," Musk said in a tweet on Monday. "None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that Musk had a "brief" relationship with Shanahan in December of 2021 during a timeframe when Brin and his wife were separated but still living together. The affair allegedly led to a rupture and fracture in the friendship between Musk and Brin, both longtime friends, according to The Journal.

Twitter breakup: Elon Musk isn't the first to walk away from a deal. Here's how similar cases have ended.

Not friends: Elon Musk says it’s time for Donald Trump to ‘sail into the sunset’ after getting ripped

Musk criticized the report Sunday evening on Twitter by calling it "total BS" and suggesting that he and Brin are still close friends. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" he wrote. "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January citing irreconcilable differences, according to California court documents obtained by The Journal. Brin founded Google in 1998 with Larry Page and stepped down as president of Alphabet (GOOGL), Google’s parent company, in 2019.

Musk, the wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes' list of billionaires, has found himself under a slew of headlines this summer. He's been involved in a legal battle with Twitter over his $44 billion acquisition deal. And in June, his daughter petitioned a California court to recognize her new name and gender, not wanting to be associated with Musk's last name "in any way, shape or form."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk denies affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife

    The technology multi-billionaire's comments came in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

  • GOP Primary Winners Like Maryland's 'QAnon Whack Job' Will Hurt Party: Gov. Larry Hogan

    Maryland's Republican governor said he wouldn't let GOP nominee Dan Cox "in the governor’s office, let alone vote for him for the governor’s office.”

  • First Nations leaders dissatisfied as Pope visits Canada

    STORY: During a news conference after the Pope’s welcoming ceremony, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who greeted the pope, criticized the "unilateral" organization of the trip and the "archaic" nature of the church."They have not been really including us in the proper planning of this process. It’s been very unilateral and we don’t feel that it has been about survivors," of residential schools, she said. "It has been more about the Church.”Victoria Arcand, an elder from Alexander First Nation, said the visit was long overdue.“I think this visit is kind of long overdue. Maybe it’s something that should have happened many, many years ago. Maybe the start of reconciliation would have started then,” she said.

  • Monsoon hits much of Arizona over the weekend bringing dust, rain, wind

    A Flood Watch has now been issued for 14 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state.

  • Trump Wins Turning Point 2024 Straw Poll by Nearly 50 Points

    Donald Trump led the 2024 presidential straw poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit by a wide margin Sunday.

  • Yosemite Wildfire Burns Out of Control, Forcing Thousands to Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The wildfire raging out of control in the shadow of Yosemite National Park has now charred more than 15,000 acres, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeDubbed the “Oak Fire,” the blaze began Friday and has c

  • Bitcoin Didn’t Boost Tesla’s Cash Flow, and What Else the EV Giant Said in Its 10-Q

    Bitcoin, capital spending, warranties and subpoenas. The 10-Q report from the electric-vehicle giant is always worth reading.

  • 15-year-old Yana Wilson wins 73rd U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Club at Olde Stone

    The next generation of stars duked it out at The Club at Olde Stone in the U.S. Girls' Junior.

  • The Station: Executive upheaval at VW Group and the tale of two Tesla earnings

    VW Group CEO Herbert Diess is leaving — and rather suddenly. The company announced his departure Friday just hours after Diess published a pep talk-like LinkedIn post. Porsche boss Oliver Blume is taking his spot, which leaves me with many questions, including how this might affect Porsche's plans for an IPO.

  • XFL is coming to Orlando

    XFL announces eight teams for the 2023 season, including one team in Orlando.

  • Britney Spears Calls Taron Egerton the 'Coolest Guy Ever' as Sam Asghari Jokes 'Hands Off My Wife'

    "Such a freaking fan," Britney Spears wrote of actor Taron Egerton following their rooftop hang out with her husband Sam Asghari, whom she wed last month

  • Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

    A decades-old, mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card could break records when it goes up for auction next month. The record is $6.6 million for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago, months after another 70-year-old Mantle card fetched $5.2 million. No matter the final price for the rare Mantle rookie card, it will be a hefty profit for the current owner, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought it for $50,000 at a New York City show in 1991.

  • Your Daily HomeScope for July 25, 2022

    If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!

  • Twitter's 'mounting' ad pressures mean stock could be in mid-teens without support from Musk deal

    Twitter Inc. shares could be trading in the mid-teens without Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk's contentious $54.20/share deal for the company helping to prop up the name, according to MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson. His comments come in the wake of Twitter's Friday morning earnings report, in which the company sported a revenue decline and pointed to advertising-market challenges. The stock closed Friday at $39.84. "We think Elon Musk's deal to acquire Twitter at $54.20 is looki

  • Chandler Smith wins NASCAR trucks at Pocono, playoffs set

    Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. “We’ve been going through a little bit of a struggle recently,” Chandler Smith said.

  • Two Miami men arrested after endangered Key deer was found in their car, deputies say

    Two Miami men were arrested early Sunday morning after deputies in the Florida Keys found an endangered Key deer in their car during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

  • China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station

    China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The Wentian laboratory was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tianhe living area of the Tiangong space station at 3:13 a.m. Monday (1913 GMT), according to the China Manned Space Agency.

  • Zelenskyy says attack 'destroyed the very possibility' of dialogue with Russia

    Russia now insists that its strike on the key Black Sea port of Odesa hit only military targets.

  • Meet the culprits in Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee football recruiting scandal

    Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt after uncovering serious recruiting violations in its football program. Here's what the NCAA discovered.

  • 12 things you didn’t know your video game console can do: PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

    Whether you own a PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, you might just be scratching the surface of what your gaming console can do.