Elon Musk denies 'wild accusations' following report of sexual misconduct settlement

Elon Musk is denying a report that SpaceX, the aerospace firm run by the billionaire, settled a sexual misconduct claim made by a flight attendant.

SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle a claim in 2018 involving the attendant while she worked as part of the cabin crew for the company's corporate jet fleet, reports Insider.

Citing interviews and documents, Insider reports the flight attendant accused Musk of exposing himself and rubbing her leg without consent.

In a series of tweets, Musk denied the details of the report. "Those wild accusations are utterly untrue," Musk wrote.

Musk also suggested the report was published to derail his plans to buy Twitter after reaching a deal to acquire the social media platform for $44 billion. "It was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition," he wrote, later clarifying that he meant "hit piece."

Forget to cancel your free trial?: 5 silly ways you waste money in your tech life

Try these fitness apps: It's like having a tiny personal trainer in your pocket

Elon Musk has denied a report that SpaceX, the aerospace firm run by the billionaire, settled a sexual misconduct claim by a flight attendant.

And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

No, it was clear that their only goal was a hit price to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Earlier this week, Musk said the deal to acquire Twitter is temporarily on hold until the company can prove less than 5% of accounts on the platform are fake or spam.

But Musk later tweeted that he remained "committed to acquisition."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk denies report of sexual misconduct settlement