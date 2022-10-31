Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors

Elon Musks twitter account

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's board of directors - cementing his control over the company.

The move was revealed in US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

On 27 October, following the "consummation" of Mr Musk's takeover deal, he became the sole director of Twitter, it says.

The nine ousted directors include former chairman of the board Bret Taylor and former chief executive Parag Agrawal.

Another, British Chambers of Commerce president Baroness Lane-Fox, declined to comment when approached by BBC News.

It is widely reported Mr Musk and his team are also contemplating major job cuts.

The first of these could affect one out of every four staff members, the Washington Post reports.

Twitter did not respond to a BBC News request for comment on this report.

US media also report Mr Musk has been bringing in high-profile allies to work on Twitter, including technology investor Jason Calacanis, who has changed his Twitter bio to "chief meme officer" at the platform and posted a picture of a coffee mug displaying a Twitter logo.