Elon Musk Doesn't Give Family, Including His 75-Year-Old Mother, Early Access Or Discounts On Teslas, Saying, 'The Price You See Is The Family Discount'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, is renowned for his innovative contributions to technology and space exploration as well as his unique approach to family and business ethics.

Despite being one of the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of approximately $210 billion as of March 2024, Musk maintains a firm stance on equality and fairness, even when it comes to his family. This principle was vividly illustrated in an interaction between Musk and his cousin Lyndon Rive, former CEO of SolarCity, who once inquired about a family discount for a Tesla vehicle.

Don't Miss:

Fortnite’s creator company greenlights partial ownership for up to 100 accredited investors in the upcoming series.

This startup coined “eBay for gamers” with a breaktaking track record has opened up a window to invest in its future growth.

Rive’s request for a family discount was met with a response that highlighted Musk’s egalitarian approach. “I asked, ‘Elon, hey can I have a family discount,’ and his answer is, ‘Yeah absolutely. Go to TeslaMotor.com, buy the car online, and the price you see there is the family discount,'” Rive told Tech Insider. Musk’s reply showcased his sense of humor and underscored a policy of nonpreferential treatment, affirming that everyone, including family members, is subject to the same pricing.

This ethos extends beyond vehicle purchases. Musk’s mother, in a 2017 interview with The New York Times, revealed that she, too, was waiting for her Model 3, positioned around 300,000th in line. She reportedly said, "Even though I have good connections, I can't jump the line."

Trending: Amid the ongoing EV revolution, previously overlooked low-income communities now harbor a huge investment opportunity.

In a 2023 interview with the Associated Press, Maye Musk, who was 74 years old at the time, was questioned about whether she paid for her verification on X or received a friends and family discount. She drew a parallel to purchasing a Tesla to explain her experience. Maye Musk clarified that even when her son bought her a Tesla, there was no special discount applied — the full price was paid. She illustrated this point by sharing the same anecdote about her nephew asking for a discount on a Tesla. Elon Musk’s response was, according to his mother: "Everybody is family when you buy a Tesla."

Story continues

Not only does Musk not give discounts to family members, but some of them even may pay more for being associated with him. Musk’s younger sister Tosca Musk, an entrepreneur and founder of the streaming service Passionflix, has faced challenges because of her famous last name. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she shared an incident where the cost to rent a location for her business spiked from $5,000 to $25,000 per day upon the revelation of her identity. This experience sheds light on the unexpected consequences of being associated with a figure of Elon Musk’s stature, highlighting the assumptions and financial impositions placed on his family members.

Musk’s approach to family discounts and the equal treatment of his relatives speaks volumes about his personal values and business ethics.

“I give Elon credit beyond the fact of being the best entrepreneur in the world, he treats everyone the same. Everyone. There's no nepotism at all,” Rive said.

Read Next:

Here is where your most successful angel investment may be hidden.

How to achieve your boldest financial goals in 2024? These investors have the latest tips.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Elon Musk Doesn't Give Family, Including His 75-Year-Old Mother, Early Access Or Discounts On Teslas, Saying, 'The Price You See Is The Family Discount' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.