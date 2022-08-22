Elon Musk draws former Twitter CEO and longtime friend Jack Dorsey into his $44 billion legal battle

Jack Dorsey (left) and Elon Musk. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Elon Musk's legal team sent out a slew of subpoenas on Monday, including one for Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey resigned as Twitter's CEO last year and has supported Musk's Twitter purchase.

The legal request calls for documents related to user data and systems for identifying spam accounts.

Elon Musk's legal team subpoenaed former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday as the Tesla CEO prepares to battle the social media company in court later this year.

Twitter is suing Musk to force him to buy the company for $44 billion after attempting to walk away from the purchase in July. Musk has since countersued the company.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment. Dorsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

Musk's legal request includes any documents or communications Dorsey might possess dating back to January 1, 2019 related to the merger, "the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter's business and operations," and any systems Twitter has used or discussed related to detecting and labeling spam accounts.

The billionaire's legal team has accused Twitter of operating a "scheme" to mislead investors regarding the company's prospects and intentionally "miscounting" the number of spam accounts on the site. Meanwhile, Twitter has said Musk's complaints are merely an excuse for him to walk away from the deal.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter, stepped down as CEO of the social media company in November, leaving the company to current CEO Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey is a longtime friend of Musk. He supported the billionaire when he attempted to take a seat on Twitter's board in April, prior to deciding to purchase the company outright. In April, Dorsey said Musk was the "singular solution I trust" when it came to leading the company.

Dorsey has also been receptive to Musk's feedback on the company in the past and has been critical of leadership since he left Twitter to focus on running Block.

On Monday, Musk's legal team submitted several legal filings, including subpoenas to two former Twitter employees and several companies, including Discord. The Tesla CEO's legal team subpoenaed the former head of consumer product at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, and former Revenue Product Lead, Bruce Falck.

Twitter has also issued a slew of legal requests to some of Musk's closest associates, including PayPal cofounder David Sacks and billionaire Larry Ellison. At the time, Sacks said he planned to fight the subpoena and dubbed the legal requests "a giant harassing fishing expedition."

Last week, Musk gained a rare win after the judge ordered the social media company to hand over documents related Musk's quest for information on spam accounts from an executive who was fired earlier this year.

The five-day court battle is set to take place in early October. Multiple experts previously told Insider that Musk faces an uphill battle in his efforts to get out of the deal due to the ironclad contract he signed earlier this year.

Read the original article on Business Insider