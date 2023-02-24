U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.50
    -24.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,014.00
    -168.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,095.75
    -111.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.20
    -10.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.04
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    -0.57 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3890
    +0.7380 (+0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,889.74
    +138.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.29
    -11.84 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,924.92
    +17.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Elon Musk faces upwards of $130 million in legal costs to fight laid off Twitter workers over severance pay

Kali Hays
·4 min read
Elon Musk's face on a computer screen with the logo of Twitter reflected on it.
Elon Musk took over Twitter on October 27.Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency

  • Elon Musk last month offered thousands of laid off Twitter workers a limited severance deal.

  • Over 1,000 of the workers are now fighting for more through arbitration, a costly legal process.

  • With many claims and more expected, Musk faces tens of millions of dollars in legal costs and fees.

Elon Musk has claimed repeatedly that Twitter is teetering on the brink of financial ruin. Yet the cost of legal battles with well over 1,000 laid off employees, who say they were promised better severance terms, could be enough to push it over the edge.

Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan told Insider she has already filed 1,300 individual arbitration cases from Twitter employees who were laid off not long after Musk took over the company last year, and more cases are on the way. The former workers, laid off in November, say they were promised much better severance than what Musk finally offered them last month.

The full process of arbitration, which companies commonly require employees to agree to as a private alternative to more public litigation, typically costs upwards of $100,000, according to a 2020 survey from Inside Counsel. Arbitration costs are often the employer's burden, as employees often can't afford the high cost of what an employer is essentially forcing them to do.

Given that, Musk could see upwards of $130 million in costs to individually arbitrate the employee cases filed so far. The cost seems astronomical for Twitter, which Musk has floated is at risk of bankruptcy. He has continued cutting costs to the bone, trimming headcount to its smallest size in well over a decade, abruptly shutting down a major data server, and closing offices all over the world after not paying rent.

"Twitter's employment agreement says these will be individually arbitrated, so that's what we're doing," Liss-Riordan said. "We're looking forward to the day when Elon Musk comes to his senses and realizes it's much cheaper to pay people what they are owed."

Some former employees are working with other lawyers, including Lisa Bloom of The Bloom Firm and Akiva Cohen of Kamerman Uncyk. In addition, laid off Twitter employees also filed a handful of class action lawsuits in federal court. These lawsuits make similar claims regarding severance for those going through arbitration, in addition to some claims of being in a protected class.

Generally, former employees say they were clearly and repeatedly promised by Twitter's previous management that, should they be laid off by Musk after he took over, they would receive severance "equal to or better than" two months of base pay, three months of stock vesting, a pro-rated bonus payout, and a cash contribution to cover ongoing health insurance. The promise was also included in the merger agreement between Musk and Twitter.

Instead, Musk is offering laid off workers one month of base pay as severance. He claimed publicly to have offered workers three months of severance, but seems to have conflated it with a period of "non-working" employment thousands of workers were put into, during which they continued to be paid. State labor laws require companies to give certain notice periods for mass layoffs.

To receive the single month of severance, former workers must sign a separation agreement which waives their right to litigation or arbitration and any bonus or stock payout. It also effectively prohibits them from ever speaking about Musk, Twitter, or their experience at the company.

Thousands of workers chose not to sign it, as Insider reported, many having already consulted with lawyers regarding what to do when the severance agreements finally came.

In any case, a new decision from the National Labor Relations Board found that non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses frequently included in severance agreements, like those given to laid off Twitter workers, are in violation of the National Labor Relations Act.

Should federal courts uphold the decision, it would effectively invalidate all such clauses from severance agreements. Even those relatively few Twitter workers who signed off on Musk's severance agreement could speak freely about the company going forward.

Are you a Twitter employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Amazon joins India-backed e-commerce initiative that's seeking to challenge the retail giant

    Amazon is joining the Indian government-backed e-commerce initiative that seeks to "democratize" online shopping in the South Asian market and amusingly challenge the very dominance of companies such as the American retail group. In a statement on Friday, Amazon said it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce, its platform to digitize neighborhood stores, to Open Network for Digital Commerce, a non-profit firm set up by India’s commerce ministry in 2021. “Amazon’s vision and commitment for India is closely aligned with ONDC’s objectives of digitally enabling small businesses, and providing convenience and choice to customers across the country,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager for Amazon India, in a statement.

  • Dry Eye Disease Impacts 49 Million Americans And Disproportionately Affects Women, But Current Treatments Aren't Fully Effective – OKYO Pharma's Drug Candidate Could Be The Solution

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • What YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's departure does (and doesn't) say about tech

    Susan Wojcicki's departure as chief of YouTube marks an important moment both for the Alphabet Inc.-owned company and for women leaders in the tech industry.

  • Cancer drugmaker down to 3 employees after trial failure

    A cancer firm has gone from a paltry nine employees to an even scanter three after a chemoprotective drug failed in clinical trials.

  • Musk Trial Win a 'Non Sequitur' in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H

  • JPMorgan should reveal more about CEO Dimon's role in Epstein accounts -U.S. Virgin Islands

    JPMorgan Chase & Co should disclose more about Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's role in business decisions related to Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Virgin Islands said in its lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in the financier's sex trafficking. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Virgin Islands said JPMorgan's wrongful conduct continued at least until August 2019, when Epstein killed himself. But it said JPMorgan has agreed to provide relevant documents for Dimon only through 2014, and should provide documents for the next five years.

  • Trade group argues U.S. SEC case unfairly labels crypto as securities

    Cryptocurrency trade association Chamber of Digital Commerce is urging a federal court to dismiss a case brought by the U.S. securities regulator against ex-Coinbase employees accused of insider trading, arguing that the case unfairly labeled several crypto assets as securities. The group said in an amicus brief filed Wednesday in a district court in Washington that if the court were to proceed with the case from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it could have wide-ranging consequences for the digital asset industry and harm crypto investors.

  • Novartis to pay $30 million to health plans, consumers over Exforge antitrust claims

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has agreed to pay $30 million to settle claims by health plans and consumers that it schemed to delay the U.S. launch of generic competition for its Exforge hypertension drug. In a motion filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, lawyers for the plaintiffs said the proposed deal was fair and "provides immediate, certain, and meaningful relief" while avoiding "enormously expensive" litigation. Novartis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. Justice Dept accuses Google of evidence destruction in antitrust case

    U.S. Justice Department lawyers say that Alphabet Inc's Google destroyed internal corporate communications and have asked a federal judge to sanction the company as part of the government's antitrust case over its search business. The DOJ asserted in a court filing unsealed in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Thursday that Google failed to timely suspend a policy allowing the automatic, permanent deletion of employees' chat logs. The government said Google "falsely" told the U.S. in 2019 that it had suspended "auto-deletion" and was preserving chat communications as it was required to do under a federal court rule governing electronically stored information.

  • Voyager to Hold Onto $445M of Alameda Loan Repayments Pending Court Order or Settlement

    FTX's trading arm filed suit in January to recover the loan repayments made before its own bankruptcy filing.

  • Supreme Court Says Bankruptcy Can’t Erase Debt Tied to Partner’s Fraud

    The justices ruled that a woman whose husband and business partner committed fraud remains on the hook for a $200,000 judgment against them, even though she filed for bankruptcy.

  • New York sues CoinEx, says crypto exchange failed to register with state

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -CoinEx was sued on Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of transacting business illegally because it did not register with the state. In papers filed with a New York state court in Manhattan, James accused CoinEx of having "engaged in repeated and persistent fraudulent practices." She said CoinEx's failure to register as a commodity broker-dealer, securities broker or securities dealer before buying and selling tokens violated the Martin Act, a powerful state law used to fight financial fraud.

  • SEC says Elon Musk still needs lawyer to approve his tweets

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says Tesla CEO Elon Musk still needs to get pre-approval from lawyers before tweeting Tesla-related information. The SEC penned its renewed stance this week in a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York, arguing that an earlier settlement agreement between the agency and Musk is fully constitutional and valid. In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private for $420 per share and that investor support for the deal was confirmed.

  • TikTok Was Already In Trouble With the U.S. Now the EU Is Cracking Down.

    The European Union’s executive arm has banned its staff from having TikTok on their work-issued devices. A European Commission spokeswoman said staff were told to remove TikTok from work devices and personal devices that had work-related apps, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The move follows similar action in the U.S., where TikTok has been banned on all federal government-issued devices and its use is prohibited in the House of Representatives and Senate.

  • Ex-Pharma Executive Charged With Insider Trading of Kodak Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Phlow Corp. executive and his cousin were charged in New York with insider trading for allegedly trading on nonpublic information about a pandemic-related government loan to Eastman Kodak Co.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick Dismissa

  • DOJ accuses Google of deleting chat evidence for its antitrust lawsuit

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) is accusing Google of routinely destroying internal messaging chat histories, which the company is required to preserve under federal rules for an antitrust lawsuit.

  • India tribunal puts Zee insolvency on hold after warning of Sony merger delay

    An Indian tribunal on Friday put on hold insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a major relief for the Indian media company that warned the legal battle could delay its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony. The bankruptcy proceedings were initiated after IndusInd Bank Ltd filed a petition against Zee Entertainment over a default of 830.80 million rupees ($10.04 million). The tribunal has put on hold the insolvency proceedings for the time being, saying the matter required detailed deliberations and will be next heard on March 29.

  • Howard Schultz says Starbucks unionization efforts are ‘manifestation of a much bigger problem’ as shareholders seek review

    A group of Starbucks Corp. shareholders on Wednesday sought an independent review of how the company is dealing with a growing push to unionize at its stores, as the company’s chief executive defended his approach. An alliance that includes the New York City Retirement System filed an exempt solicitation — usually, a letter to fellow shareholders attempting to persuade them to vote for or against a proposal — with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which follows the shareholder proposal they filed in the fall. Starbucks (SBUX) shareholders will vote on this and other proposals at the company’s annual general meeting next month.

  • Bank of America racked up $1.2 billion in penalties, settlements in 2022

    The company dealt with several major issues in 2022, setting aside $354 million as part of a settlement to pay bond insurer Ambac Financial Group (AMBC.N) for a major lawsuit that stemmed from the 2008 mortgage crisis. While those three cases led to just over $800 million in combined expenses last year, BofA did not specify what accounted for the remaining $400 million. Some other U.S. banks also received hefty penalties in 2022.

  • The SEC's Stablecoin Hammer, Courtesy Terraform Labs and Do Kwon

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Terraform Labs and Do Kwon last week, alleging the terraUSD stablecoin was a security, alongside various other tokens and products. This feels pretty important.