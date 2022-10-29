U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,903.83
    +730.39 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. From blunt text messages and clashes over bots to lawsuits and a poop emoji, here's a history of their relationship.

3
Grace Dean
·7 min read
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal; Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Parag Agrawal (left) has been pushed out of Twitter by its new owner, Elon Musk (right).Kevin Dietsch, Carina Johansen/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal appeared to first talk in March, when they met for dinner.

  • But eight months later, Musk now owns Twitter and one of his first moves was firing Agrawal.

  • From blunt text messages to clashes over bots and lawsuits, here's a history of their relationship.

Musk & Agrawal appeared to first talk in March

Elon Musk
Elon Musk.Susan Walsh/AP

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk started buying Twitter stock on an almost-daily basis in January.

By the spring, Musk had accumulated a 9.2% share in Twitter, making him its biggest shareholder. Shortly after, it was revealed that Musk was going to join its board.

Messages between Musk and Agrawal were released in September as part of a lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk.

"Hey Elon - great to be connected directly. Would love to chat," Agrawal said in a message to Musk on March 27.

Musk, Agrawal, and Twitter chair Bret Taylor met for a meal near San Jose on March 31.

"Great dinner :)," Musk messaged after.

"Memorable for multiple reasons," Agrawal texted. "Really enjoyed it."

Agrawal called Musk "both a passionate believer and intense critic" of Twitter

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 07: Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, walks to a morning session during the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort this week for the exclusive conference.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"I'm super excited about the opportunity and look forward to working closely and finding ways to use your time as effectively as possible to improve Twitter and the public conversation," Agrawal texted on April 3.

Agrawal announced publicly that Musk was joining the board in a tweet on April 5, saying that Musk was "both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term."

Agrawal warned Musk that not all Twitter staff liked him

A picture of Elon Musk from the shoulders up. He's wearing a black t-shirt and clasping his left hand to his head with a calm expression on his face.
Adrees Latif/Reuters

On April 7, Agrawal asked Musk to speak to Twitter staff and answer questions on "the future of Twitter and why it matters." He warned Musk that there would also be some questions "from people who are upset that you are involved and generally don't like you for some reason."

"I think there is a large silent majority that is excited about you bring [sic] on the board," Agrawal later added.

Musk texted Agrawal saying that he had "ton of ideas" for the platform, and Agrawal seemed eager to listen.

"I want to hear all the ideas — and I'll tell you which ones I'll make progress on," Agrawal responded.

 

Musk asked whether Twitter was "dying" and then U-turned on joining its board

Elon Musk speaks at an oil and gas conference in Stavanger, Norway on Monday.
Reuters

It didn't take long for the relationship to sour.

Musk tweeted on April 9 that some of Twitter's most-followed accounts "tweet rarely and post very little content." "Is Twitter dying?" he asked.

Agrawal understandably didn't like the tweet.

"You are free to tweet 'is Twitter dying?' or anything else about Twitter — but it's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context," Agrawal texted Musk later that day.

"What did you get done this week?" Musk replied less than two minutes later in a string of texts. "I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private."

"Can we talk?" Agrawal replied. Musk didn't appear to respond to him, per the message logs published as part of the lawsuit, but he did reply to a message from Taylor and told him that Twitter needed "drastic action."

Agrawal said it was "for the best" Musk didn't join Twitter's board

Twitter logo on building
Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images

Two days after those messages were sent, Agrawal announced that Musk would no longer be joining the board.

"I believe this is for the best," Agrawal said.

 

Musk said he wasn't confident about Twitter's management

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Musk made an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share in cash, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on April 13 revealed.

In the filing, Musk showed his lack of support for Agrawal's leadership.

"If the deal doesn't work, given that I don't have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he wrote in the filing.

Without the changes Musk sought, Twitter was "simply not a good investment," he wrote.

Twitter agreed to the deal on April 25.

 

It was "clear" Musk and Agrawal couldn't work together, former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said

jack dorsey
Rolf Vennenbernd/Getty Images

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acted as a mediator during a phone call between Agrawal and Musk on April 26.

Musk texted Dorsey afterwards, saying that Agrawal was "moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does."

"At least it became clear that you can't work together," Dorsey replied. "That was clarifying."

Musk accused Agrawal's lawyers of trying to "cause trouble"

Elon Musk.
Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Musk texted Agrawal Twitter CFO Ned Segal on June 28 after they requested information about the status of Musk's financing for the deal.

"Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble," Musk texted, legal filings reveal. "That needs to stop."

Musk and Agrawal clashed repeatedly over bots

Elon Musk
Alex Kantrowitz

Musk has repeatedly expressed concerns about the number of bot accounts on the platform.

In May, Musk appeared to be hesitant about the Twitter deal, tweeting that he'd put it "on hold" until Twitter gave him more data related to the number of bots on the platform. He also told his lawyers to "slow down" the deal, text messages show.

Twitter says bots make up less than 5% of the platform's 238 million monetized daily active users. Research by the digital-intelligence provider Similarweb backs up these claims, but found that because these accounts tweet so much, between 20% and 29% of US Twitter content is generated by spam accounts.

Agrawal posted a thread on Twitter explaining why Musk's plan to survey the number of bots on the platform was flawed. Musk responded to the thread with a poop emoji.

 

Musk backtracked on the deal

Elon Musk's Twitter account with Twitter logo.
Getty Images

In July, Musk sent a letter to Twitter terminating the deal, claiming that the social-media giant had withheld or distorted data on the number of bot accounts on the platform.

In some cases Twitter had refused to share data, while in others it gave him "incomplete or unusable information," Musk's lawyers said.

Twitter then sued Musk

Elon Musk grimaces while looking off to side against black backdrop
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Within days of Musk terminating the deal, Twitter sued him to force him to complete the deal, accusing him of "refusing to honor his obligations."

Musk countersued Twitter

elon musk
Yasin Ozturk/Getty Images

Musk countersued later in July, alleging that the company intentionally miscounted the number of spam accounts as part of what he called "its scheme to mislead investors about the company's prospects."

Musk is still adamant Twitter is lying about the number of bots in the platform

Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

In August, Musk called on Agrawal to take part in a "public debate" about the percentage of bots on the platform.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!," Musk wrote.

Musk eventually agreed to go ahead with the $44 billion deal

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on September 27, 2022.
Ayfun Coskun/Getty Images

After months of Musk trying to abandon the deal, his lawyers sent Twitter a letter renewing the original offer on October 4.

Musk and Twitter came close to agreeing a deal at a roughly 8% discount for the tech mogul, sources told Insider.

But the talks fell through after the two sides clashed, with Musk's attorney saying that Twitter's executives and board wanted "all kinds of things" in the renegotiated deal that the billionaire refused to accept.

Musk quickly fired Agrawal after taking control of Twitter on Thursday night

twitter parag agrawal
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The deal final went through on Thursday evening, just hours before the October 28 deadline given to Musk by court.

One of the tech mogul's first moves was to fire Agrawal. The same evening, Musk also ousted CFO Ned Segal, chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett, sources told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Pelosi attack reportedly tried to tie husband up 'until Nancy got home'

    Suspect in Pelosi attack reportedly tried to tie husband up 'until Nancy got home'

  • Donald Trump Receives Stark Warning From Ex-Aide About Twitter Return

    Alyssa Farah thinks the former president's potential return to the platform could massively backfire not just for him, but also the GOP.

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • Death Toll Rises in Philippines as Tropical Storm Nalgae Approaches

    At least 67 people were killed in flooding and landslides across the southern Philippines on Friday, October 28, as the country awaits the landfall of Tropical Storm Nalgae, local officials reported.Authorities warned of torrential rains and severe winds on October 28 as the tropical storm moved closer to the Philippines.Sped-up footage from Catbalogan City in Samar province shows motorists navigating flooded streets in the region.Local officials issued an executive order imposing forced evacuation in areas of the city at risk of “serious flooding and landslides.” Credit: Dawn Mitz via Storyful

  • ‘Arrogant and Despicable’: Chinese Embassy Throws Tantrum after Hawley Introduces Bill to Sanction Xi

    The Chinese regime had furious words for Josh Hawley after he proposed legislation to sanction Xi Jinping for presiding over human-rights abuses.

  • After 'confessing,' Chinese man pleads not guilty to killing Nigerian ex-girlfriend

    Geng Quanrong, the Chinese national who made international headlines for allegedly killing his Nigerian ex-girlfriend because of heartbreak, pleaded not guilty to the crime during his re-arraignment on Thursday, according to local reports. The 47-year-old textile businessman has been charged with culpable homicide for allegedly fatally stabbing his 22-year-old ex-lover, Ummukulsum “Ummita” Buhari, in her shared home in Janbulo quarters, Kano state, on Sept. 16. Earlier reports say he confessed to the crime, saying Buhari had broken her promise to marry him even after he had spent money on her.

  • Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video

    Adele shared that after her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, she will pursue a new career path in English literature. She believes had music not worked out, she'd be an English Literature teacher.

  • 'Love is Blind' cast member called out for allegedly faking tears in unedited interview

    “Love Is Blind” cast member Andrew Liu has drawn attention for seemingly faking his tears with eye drops on the show during an interview after a rejected proposal. In the third episode of Season 3 of the dating reality television series, Liu sits for an interview after cast member Nancy Rodriguez rejects his proposal. After asking producers if the cameras are rolling, Liu takes out a bottle of eye drops from his pocket and uses them on his eyes.

  • Commander-in-Chief of Ukraines Armed Forces: Russians unsuccessful, defensive operation proceeding according to plan

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 00:04 Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the Russians are not achieving success on the battlefield, despite their absolute arms superiority and the recent increase in the number of their troops.

  • Asian American PAC pulls ‘support’ for Rep. Michelle Steel; campaign denies having it in the first place

    A political action committee that supports Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates announced that it is withdrawing its endorsement of Rep. Michelle Steel (R, CA-48) over rhetoric used during her campaign. In a statement, the Asian Americans for Good Government PAC (AAGG-PAC) noted that its members expressed extreme concern regarding the “accusations, negative advertisement, and red baiting that are coming from the 45th congressional race.” The group’s website notes that “Negative campaigning will result in withdrawal of AAGG-PAC endorsement and support.”

  • American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

    Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving

  • Americans Skip Out on $500 Billion in Taxes Each Year, IRS Says

    The federal tax gap —the difference between taxes owed and those collected — rose to $496 billion a year from 2014 through 2016, according to a report released by the IRS on Friday. The shortfall is $58 billion larger than the previous estimate, and the IRS projects that it has grown even greater in the years since, reaching an annual $540 billion from 2017 through 2019. "The increase in the tax gap estimates reflects that the IRS needs to do more, both in improving taxpayer service as well as w

  • Court transcript confirms ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was drinking at team facility prior to DWI accident

    The NFL has remained silent on its investigation into the DWI accident involving Britt Reid, who was drinking at the Kansas City Chiefs facility prior to the incident.

  • Hammer-Wielding Intruder Who ‘Violently Assaulted’ Pelosi’s Husband Identified

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an intruder in the couple's San Francisco home, the speaker's congressional office said Friday morning.

  • Your HSA can be an extra retirement savings — how to make smart choices during open enrollment

    It’s open enrollment season, which means it’s time for most workers to choose benefits for the year ahead. Health insurance is one of the most popular benefits that workers review yearly, but there is more to securing healthcare for you and your family. It is important to consider how you will pay for healthcare costs that may not be covered by insurance.

  • Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'

    Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers

  • Russia says mobilised 300,000 reservists after Ukraine defeats

    Russia said Friday that 300,000 reservists have been called up, with Moscow fighting to turn the tide after defeats in Ukraine have left the key southern city of Kherson in Kyiv's sights. The announcement of the draft's completion came as Moscow's proxies said they had finished a pull-out of civilians from Kherson, which Ukrainian forces were pushing to recapture as winter closes in. The city, which had a population of around 288,000 people before the fighting, was one of the first to fall to Moscow's troops in the early days of the February offensive and retaking it would mark a major milestone for Kyiv. Faced with military losses, President Vladimir Putin announced a military call-up of reservists in September, seeking to mobilise 300,000 people amid fighting in Ukraine. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Friday in a televised meeting that the call-up -- which saw Russian men dashing for the borders to avoid the fighting -- had hit its target. According to Shoigu, 82,000 recruits were already in Ukraine with 41,000 of them deployed to military units. After making major gains in Ukraine's east and south, Kyiv's forces were preparing for a fierce battle to retake the &nbsp;main city in the southern Kherson region. - Kherson 'evacuation' complete - Since mid-October the occupation authorities have urged Kherson residents to cross to the left bank of the Dnipro River, deeper into Moscow-controlled territory and closer to regions of southern Russia. By Friday, the movement of residents -- which Kyiv has compared to Soviet-like "deportations" -- was complete. "The work to organise residents leaving to the left bank of the Dnipro (river) to safe regions of Russia is completed," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, said on social media late on Thursday. "The crossing (of the Dnipro) is empty!" Aksyonov said after he visited the region with the Kremlin's domestic chief Sergei Kiriyenko. He posted photos of himself and other officials, including Kiriyenko, on a riverbank. A Russian-installed official in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, has said that at least 70,000 people have left their homes in the region in the space of a week. Kyiv's army, meanwhile, said Friday Moscow's "so-called evacuation" is continuing. It claimed that the Russian command in Kherson was trying to "hide the real losses of servicemen" in order to "avoid panic". In a sign of Moscow suffering heavy losses, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said late on Thursday that 23 of his fighters were killed in battles around Kherson this week with dozens more wounded. "At the beginning of this week, one of the Chechen units was shelled in the Kherson region," Kadyrov, who has sent his militia to fight alongside the Kremlin's forces, said on Telegram. The Kremlin ally rarely reveals defeats but admitted that losses were "big on that day". - IAEA to probe 'dirty bomb' claims - Russian forces have for weeks pummelled Ukraine with air strikes especially targeting energy infrastructure, destroying at least a third of the country's power facilities ahead of winter. On Friday, a group of Iranians living in Ukraine held a rally in central Kyiv against the alleged use of Iranian-made drones by Russian forces to carry out the strikes. "The country where we were born and the regime currently in power sends drones to kill us and our friends," 34-year-old Iranian architect Maziar Mian told AFP. Iran has rejected these claims and Moscow accused the West of using these accusations to put "pressure" on Tehran. Aksyonov also said that he and Kiriyenko visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- further north on the Dnipro River in Russian-occupied territory. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Ukraine has accused Moscow's forces of "kidnapping" the plant's staff and said last week that around 50 employees are held in "captivity". Putin on Thursday called on the UN's atomic agency to inspect Ukraine's nuclear site "as soon as possible" over Moscow's allegations that Kyiv is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack. A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are dispersed in an explosion. Kyiv has dismissed these claims as "dangerous" lies and suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday it will conduct an "independent verification" of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called dirty bombs at two sites in Ukraine. bur/jmm

  • Critics Applaud ‘Revelatory, Astonishing’ Deluxe Editions Of The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

    Reviewers also praise the new mixes as 'richer, warmer, full of bite.'

  • Paul Pelosi Undergoes ‘Successful’ Surgery for Skull Fracture after Attack at His Home

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent "successful surgery" for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hand after he was violently attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Record Number of Bitcoin Have Not Been Used for 6 Months; Future of Bitcoin Adoption

    A record 78% of Bitcoin has not been used in transactions in the last six months, and the level is increasing, according to a Morgan Stanley research report. Plus, El Salvador and Lugano have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at boosting local and global bitcoin adoption.