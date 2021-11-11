U.S. markets closed

Elon Musk follows through on Twitter promise, sells $1.1B in Tesla stock. Was he playing the market?

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Did Elon Musk dupe his Twitter followers?

The eccentric billionaire and Tesla CEO sold 930,000 shares of his company stock worth about $1.1 billion according to SEC filings released on Wednesday.

The sale is an apparent response to the Democrats' plan for a possible billionaires' tax imposed on about 700 of the richest Americans including Musk, who also founded SpaceX, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk currently has a real-time net worth of nearly $281.6 billion, making him one of the world's richest people according to Forbes, with his wealth surpassing the $200 billion mark two months ago.

Prior to the sale becoming public, Musk asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in an informal poll whether he should sell 10% of his stock to pay his taxes.

Nearly 58% of the more than 3.5 million respondents said Musk should sell his shares and Musk said Sunday that he would listen to the followers' suggestion. "whichever way it goes," he said in a tweet.

The bizarre request on social media caused Tesla stock to briefly plunge to as much as 15% before rising 4% on Wednesday. But apparently, Musk already knew he was selling as far back as September, according to the SEC document.

So was he playing the market?

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said late Wednesday that it was well known that Musk was going to sell some stock by year's end. Ives said Musk had a big tax bill due from his 23 million stock options awarded in 2012 that have vested and expire in August 2022.

Do you know?: Everyone wants to own the metaverse including Facebook and Microsoft. But what exactly is it?

More risk?: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warns of Meta's move into metaverse

"With a tax bill that we calculate at north of $10 billion, selling stock over the coming months before year-end is not a surprise, although holding a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his stock is another soap opera that can only happen to one company and one CEO in the world, Musk," Ives said, adding that Musk owns roughly 22% of Tesla as Wall Street investors thought he would sell between 5% to 6% of his Tesla stake.

"In a nutshell, we would rather Musk rip the band-aid off now and sell this portion of stock rather than it lingering over the next year and feeding into any non-fundamental bear thesis on the story," Ives said.

The revelation of the Tesla stock sale comes about a week after Musk tweeted that he'd sell some of his stock to help curb global hunger if the United Nations could prove where the money is going.

Musk responded to a tweet from noted researcher Dr. David Eli who said 2% of Musk's wealth, about $6 billion, nearly matches that raised by the UN World Food Programme (WFP): $8.4 billion. Musk said he would sell Tesla stock and donate the proceeds if the U.N. could prove his donation could save millions from hunger.

Contributing: Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla stock. But was he playing the market?

