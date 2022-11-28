U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.94
    -62.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,849.46
    -497.57 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.50
    -176.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.18
    -41.01 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.86
    +0.58 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    -14.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.55 (-2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    -0.0067 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1951
    -0.0140 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8800
    -0.2200 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,245.43
    -317.18 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.10
    +0.81 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Elon Musk is going to war with Apple, taking aim at its App Store fees and claiming it's against free speech

Samantha Delouya
·2 min read
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook.Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

  • Elon Musk has officially declared war on the world's largest tech company.

  • Musk alleged that Apple threatened Twitter's place in its App Store "but won't tell us why."

  • Musk also questioned if Apple hates "free speech" after claiming the company slowed ad spending.

The world's richest man has officially declared war on the world's largest tech company.

Musk accused Apple of censorship and monopolistic practices in a series of tweets, claiming that the company "mostly stopped" advertising on Twitter and questioning whether Apple and its CEO Tim Cook "hate free speech in America."

"Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why," Musk tweeted, providing a reason for his recent criticism.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Musk's tweets.

Musk also knocked the 30% fee that Apple takes from most sales through the company's App Store, tweeting a photo of a highway sign with two options: "Pay 30%" or "go to war," with a car choosing the "go to war" path.

Many smaller companies have previously slammed Apple's 30% App Store fee, and it is the subject of an ongoing legal battle between 'Fortnite' video game maker Epic Games and the tech giant.

This isn't the first time Musk has critiqued Apple's App Store. In May, Musk said the 30% fee was "literally 10 times higher than it should be."

However, Monday's attacks escalate the feud between Musk and Cook. Musk hasn't shied away from lambasting other high-profile billionaires, tweeting criticisms of the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in the past.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla roundup: Model 3 'Highland,' Semi truck milestone, FSD goes wide

    Tesla stock is on the rise in early trade despite a broader market selloff and general weakness in the stock lately. Here’s what’s moving Tesla today.

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Investigational Drug Lowers Risk Of Agitation Relapse In Alzheimer's Patients

    Axsome Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AXSM) AXS-05 substantially and statistically significantly delayed the time to relapse and prevented relapse of agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease, compared to placebo. The ACCORD Phase 3 trial represented a 3.6-fold lower relapse risk than the placebo. AXS-05 also met the key secondary endpoint of relapse prevention based on the relapse rates during the double-blind treatment period (7.5% of AXS-05 patients vs. 25.9% of placebo patients). Related:

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears

    Investors are worried that the oil stock could pay out an even smaller dividend in the fourth quarter.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Novavax (NVAX) Stock Nosedives 88% This Year: Here's Why

    Novavax (NVAX) drops to record lows as the delayed product launch of its COVID-19 vaccine made it lose market share. Management slashes revenue guidance by more than half.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Axsome Hits The Stratosphere On Alzheimer's News As Biogen Faces A Setback

    Axsome Therapeutics said its Alzheimer's treatment met the goals of a Phase 3 study, sending AXSM stock into the stratosphere.

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Fed policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist Meeting“Stronger demand for labor, stronger demand in the

  • Mobius Capital co-founder expects bitcoin to fall to $10,000, BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down the latest news in crypto as BlockFi files for bankruptcy following the FTX fallout and Mobius Capital issues a bearish call on bitcoin.