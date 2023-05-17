Elon Musk hits out at ‘la la land’ home working – and reveals his own punishing schedule

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla's CEO and told the companyâs annual shareholders meeting that the the electric car and solar panel company would start doing a small amount of advertising. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Elon Musk has claimed working-from-home is morally wrong and accused the “laptop classes” of “living in la la land”.

The Tesla chief executive said home working was unfair on those who cannot decide whether they commute – such as builders, mechanics or delivery drivers – and revealed that he works seven days a week, taking only two or three days off each year.

Mr Musk said: "I am a big believer that people are more productive when they are in person. There are some exceptions, but I kind of think that the whole notion of work from home is like the fake Marie Antoinette quote: 'Let them eat cake'.

“Really? You're going to work from home and make everyone who made your car come to the factory?

“Does that seem morally right? That's messed up.”

The billionaire told CNBC workers should “get off the goddamn moral high horse with their work-from-home bull****, because they’re asking everyone else not to work from home while they do”.

The world's second richest man has ordered all Twitter staff to come into the office for at least 40 hours per week, while staff at his other companies – Tesla and SpaceX – are also expected on site.

Mr Musk said he was happy for people to “take vacations”. He added: “I work seven days per week, but I am not expecting others to do that.”

The Twitter owner has been known to routinely sleep at work or on his private jet. He said he typically gets six hours of sleep each night, and anything less gives him "brain pain".

Earlier this week Musk joked that he had slept “in the car” before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, hours after the billionaire was seen partying in Mexico and Los Angeles.

The Tesla chief, who usually dresses in jeans and t-shirt, donned a suit for the 45-minute meeting with the French President but was unshaven.

During the interview, Mr Musk was challenged over his recent remarks which cast doubt on claims that a mass shooter in Allen, Texas, was a white supremacist.

The billionaire described claims that killer Mauricio Martinez Garcia had white supremecist beliefs as “bullshit” and alleged the investigative website that uncovered the links was "a company that does pysops".

Eliot Higgins, founder of online investigation group Bellingcat, speaks to the media on College Green in London on October 9, 2018 after making a presentation in parliament on their investigation into the suspects of the Sergei Skripal poisoning. - Investigative group Bellingcat on October 9, 2018 identified the second suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal as a doctor employed by Moscow's GRU military intelligence service. "We have now identified 'Alexander Petrov' to be in fact Dr. Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, a trained military doctor in the employ of the GRU," the British-based group said in a report published on its website. Bellingcat worked with the Russian investigative team at The Insider to name the first of the two Skripal suspects 'Ruslan Boshirov' as GRU agent Anatoly Chepiga last month. The Kremlin has rejected past charges about its involvement in the case as fabrications aimed at discrediting Russia. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Psychological operations, or “pysops”, are military operations which use information or propaganda to sway public opinion, often via newspapers or other media, without the need for combat.

Police in Texas have confirmed the mass shooter had Swastika tattoos and “neo-Nazi ideation”.

Eliot Higgins, founder of the website Bellingcat, which first revealed the claims, said: “If Elon Musk thinks Bellingcat is a psyop then that is a reflection of the absolute garbage he consumes.”

Bellingcat has been credited with uncovering Russian war crimes in Ukraine and first reporting the identities of two Kremlin agents who poisoned the exiled Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

The Tesla chief said he was willing to risk advertisers walking away from Twitter following his inflammatory remarks.

The interview came as Mr Musk defended comments he made about the billionaire financier George Soros that saw him accused by Jewish organisations of fuelling anti-semitism.

Mr Musk compared Mr Soros, who is Jewish, to a supervillain who “hates humanity”.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said: “Soros is often held up by the far-right, using anti-semitic tropes, as the source of the world's problems.”

Mr Musk said: “I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

