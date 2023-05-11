Elon Musk is the 'inventor of our age' and a renaissance man, Ark Invest chief and Tesla bull Cathie Wood says

Elon Musk. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said at Axios' BFD event that Elon Musk is the "inventor of our age."

In a Wednesday interview, she defended Musk's leadership at Twitter, and said Tesla stock has room to run.

"[Musk has] enormous capacity to take on new projects."

Cathie Wood praised Elon Musk and his many business ventures ranging from Twitter to Tesla during a Wednesday interview at the Axios BFD event in San Francisco.

Ark Invest's chief executive called Musk a "renaissance man" who is poised to lead Twitter to new heights, according to Axios, and said her firm is looking to ramp up its investment in the social media platform.

"We are so excited by what he's doing," Wood said Wednesday. "He is the inventor of our age."

Since taking over the company, Musk's decisions at Twitter have come under criticism, particularly surrounding the massive layoffs he initiated.

Wood, however, commended his leadership, and disagreed that the billionaire has stretched himself too thin despite running Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX.

"He's surrounded himself by brilliant people," she said, noting that Musk has "an enormous capacity to take on new projects."

In November, she shared a similar vote of confidence for Musk as far as steering Twitter toward success: "If anyone in the US can do this, I think he can. I think he'll surround himself with the right business leaders, he's not going to do this himself."

Tucker Carlson's recent announcement that he would bring his show to Twitter is a sign of the platform's momentum, Wood said Wednesday.

She added that Tesla — which is a top holding at Ark Invest — could still see a massive run-up in its stock price.

"A good part of that is Autopilot," Wood said, referring to the EV maker's partially self-driving technology.

In April, Ark projected that Tesla could rally to $2,000 per share by 2027. On Thursday, Tesla traded at about $167 per share.

