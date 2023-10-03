Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos top Forbes' 400 richest people in America in 2023

From social media and technology to sports teams and weed, the 400 people on Forbes' list of the nation's richest people of 2023 make their fortunes across all types of businesses.

An aspect of the list that has not changed: Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk remains on top, despite recently setting a Guinness World Record for losing the most wealth ever.

The tech billionaire, who co-founded six companies including tunneling startup The Boring Company and has 10 children with three women, is listed at No. 1. (Musk has previously cited concerns over world population).

Musk's real-time net worth, according to Forbes: $251 billion.

Forbes 400 richest list: Repeat appearances and newbies

Other repeat members near the top of the list: Microsoft mogul Bill Gates and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who both made the top 10 list this year – and remain there at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively.

New to the list in 2023: Former NBA star Michael Jordan, listed at No. 379 with a net worth of $3 billion. In August, Jordan's sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets became final.

Michael Jordan, shown here in a Jan. 24, 2020 press conference, purchased the Charlotte Hornets in 2010. He sold his majority stake in the team earlier this year.

The top 10 list included people ages 39 to 93, worth a combined $1.329 trillion as of Tuesday's close of business day.

But it did not include a woman, although three women appear in the top 20 including 73-year-old Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, at No. 14, with a net worth of $66.5 billion. (Her brothers Jim and Rob Walton are listed respectively at No. 12 and No. 13.)

Among the 400 richest people is one more Walton heir. At age 37, Lukas Walton, grandson of Sam Walton, is now the youngest richest person in the U.S. (No. 34 with a net worth of $24.2 billion).

Forbes lists the eldest member on the 400 list as Dole Food Products' former chairman David Murdock, who is 100 (No. 338 with a net worth of $3.4 billion).

Not on the list this year: embattled former president Donald Trump, crypto exchange FTX co-founders criminally-charged Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, and Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

Elon Musk tops the 10 wealthiest people in America

Elon Musk, 52. Net worth: $251 billion. Source: Tesla, SpaceX

Elon Musk.

2. Jeff Bezos, 59. Net worth: $161 billion. Source: Amazon

Jeff Bezos.

3. Larry Ellison, 79. Net worth: $158 billion. Source: Oracle

Larry Ellison.

4. Warren Buffett, 93. Net worth: $121 billion. Source: Berkshire Hathaway

5. Larry Page, 50. Net worth: $114 billion. Source: Google

6. Bill Gates, 67. Net worth: $111 billion. Source: Microsoft

Bill Gates.

7. Sergey Brin, 50, Net worth: $110 billion. Source: Google

8. Mark Zuckerberg, 39. Net worth: $106 billion: Facebook

9. Steve Ballmer, 67. Net worth: $101 billion. Source: Microsoft

Steve Ballmer.

10. Michael Bloomberg, 81, Net worth: $96.3 billion. Source: Bloomberg LP

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

