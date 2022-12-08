U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

8

Elon Musk joked the New York Times union strike is 'Woke v Woke' after baselessly calling the paper an 'unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians'

Sawdah Bhaimiya
·2 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk called New York Times' union strikes 'Woke v Woke' on Twitter.Carina Johansen/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk joked that the New York Times union strike on Thursday is "Woke v Woke."

  • New York Times staffers are staging a 24-hour walkout to protest over pay.

  • Musk jabbed at the Times over the weekend for its lack of coverage of the so-called "Twitter Files."

Elon Musk took a shot at the New York Times' union strike against its management today calling it a case of "Woke v Woke," on Twitter.

The tweet, posted in the early hours of Thursday morning, included a picture of a Times article on the strike which says: "Negotiators for the company and the union, which represents most of the newsroom, have failed to come to an agreement on salaries, health and retirement benefits and other issues."

Over 1,100 New York Times staffers have walked off the job for 24 hours on Thursday in its first major protest at the paper since the 1970s. Union members pledged to stop working at midnight on December 8 if an agreement over a new union contract was not reached.

The New York Times Guild, part of the News Guild of New York, had been negotiating an 8% raise each year for the next four years for its members, while the Times proposed much lower raises in response.

The contract between the Times and the Times' Guild expired in March 2021 and over 40 bargaining sessions have been held since, the Times reported.

"Management continues to refuse the $65K salary floor proposed by the Times Guild and their wage proposal still fails to meet the economic moment, lagging far behind both inflation and the average rate of wage gains in the U.S.," a statement by the union said.

Musk released his "Twitter Files" on Friday which showed internal communications between the 2020 Biden presidential campaign and Twitter executives. Twitter officials were asked to remove leaked explicit photos of Hunter Biden from the platform, as they were a violation of the company's revenge porn policies.

Conservative commentator Clay Travis said on December 3 that the New York Times had not written "one single article" about Musk's "Twitter Files" report.

Musk responded: "That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians."

The Times has since covered the "Twitter Files" in at least one article, Insider found.

Read the original article on Business Insider

