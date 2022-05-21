Elon Musk jokes about letting YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley touch his 'wiener' amid sexual misconduct claims

Elon Musk joked about letting Chad Hurley (right) touch his "wiener." Gotham/Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Elon Musk joked about buying a horse for Chad Hurley if he touched Musk's "wiener".

The Youtube cofounder told Musk to stop "horsing around" and close the Twitter deal.

Musk has offered to buy the social media platform for $44 billion.

Elon Musk has used sexual misconduct claims to joke about letting YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley touch his "wiener."

On Friday, Hurley mentioned Musk in a tweet, saying he should "stop horsing around and close this Twitter deal."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded: "Fine, if you touch my wiener, you can have a horse."

An Insider investigation published on Thursday revealed claims made by a SpaceX flight attendant that Musk exposed his erect penis to her, rubbed her leg without consent, and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk told Insider there was "a lot more to this story" and tweeted that the accusations were "utterly untrue." He also called the story a "politically motivated hit piece."

He added: "But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me 'exposed' – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn't known by the public. She won't be able to do so, because it never happened."

Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but has put the deal on hold until the CEO, Parag Agrawal, provides proof about the number of fake accounts.

Agrawal responded to Musk's request in a Twitter thread arguing that his suggestion of sampling 100 random accounts to determine the proportion of fakes would not work.

Early on Saturday, Musk reacted to a June 2021 tweet from Hurley saying: "Life is short, so remember to be super serious, take everything personally and be outraged on a daily basis."

The tech mogul said those were "words to live by."

Read the original article on Business Insider