Elon Musk just showed off a new video of the $100K Tesla cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race — while towing another Porsche 911. Is TSLA on the straight path to $500 by 2025?

In the realm of pickup trucks, hauling capacity and durability have traditionally taken center stage. Tesla (TSLA), however, seems to be redefining expectations with their latest marvel, the Cybertruck, by putting extreme performance at the top of the list of selling points.

In a recent YouTube video, the Cybertruck is seen in a head-to-head drag race with a Porsche 911, one of the most iconic sports cars ever produced.

As the race commences, the Cybertruck surges ahead, eventually clinching victory against its esteemed competitor. But the real twist unfolds as the vehicles cross the finish line: the Cybertruck's triumphant performance was achieved while simultaneously towing another Porsche 911, adding an astonishing layer to the feat.

The video, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), has received more than 1.5 million views since its release.

To be fair, the Porsche 911 in the race appears not to be among the fastest variants in the model’s lineup. Automotive news websites suggest that, based on the wheels and mirror caps shown in the video, it’s likely a 379-horsepower Carrera T or a base Carrera. Certainly, given that the losing vehicle is a 992 generation 911 without side intakes, it can’t be a 911 Turbo or Turbo S — models known for their straight-line acceleration.

Nevertheless, the video is captivating. After the race concludes, captions show the Cybertruck's remarkable performance metrics: zero to 60 miles per hour in a mere 2.6 seconds, and a quarter-mile sprint completed in under 11 seconds.

Tesla’s bold strides in vehicle performance and technology aren’t just reshaping automotive trends, but they could also carry significant implications for investors.

Massive upside in TSLA?

Tesla shares have been volatile — they plunged 65% in 2022 but have climbed by more than 120% so far in 2023. However, long-term investors — like billionaire Ron Baron — are still laughing all the way to the bank.

Baron’s firm, Baron Capital, has been investing in Tesla since 2014. During a recent MarketWatch interview, Baron said that his company has made “about 20 times our money” from Tesla.

The newly launched Cybertruck may give investors a new reason to check out Tesla stock. But Baron believes there’s another catalyst on the horizon: a more affordable electric vehicle.

“Wait until you see what’s going to happen when all of a sudden they start selling cars, instead of for $40,000 a piece, for $25,000 a piece, which is going to happen in about a year or year and a half,” he said in a CNBC interview last month.

Previously, Baron has said that he expects Tesla to hit $500 a share in 2025. Considering that shares currently trade at just shy of $250, the price target implies a potential upside of more than 100%.

For the long haul, Baron is even more bullish, saying he expects Tesla to achieve a market cap of $4 trillion within 10 years. Tesla currently has a market cap of around $770 billion.

For those wondering how the newly launched Cybertruck can boost the company’s financials, patience is likely key.

During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings conference call, Musk said, “There will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck, and then in making a Cybertruck cash-flow-positive.”

