Elon Musk was just subpoenaed by the US Virgin Islands in its Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit against JPMorgan

Elon Musk was subpoenaed by the US Virgin Islands in its lawsuit against JPMorgan over the bank's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Virgin Islands offered only a glimpse into why it was pursuing answers from Musk. The territory's subpoena motion on Monday argued that Musk "is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan." But it did not provide further details behind any circumstances around a possible referral.

It did, however, outline the apparently elaborate efforts to track down Musk to deliver a subpoena — the US Virgin Islands said it even enlisted "an investigative firm to search public records databases" to locate him after it attempted to issue the billionaire a subpoena on April 28. The lawyers are asking for the judge to approve their request to subpoena Musk over email as a result.

The US Virgin Islands made the subpoena request to Musk as part of its lawsuit filed in December against JPMorgan Chase, which the territory has accused of providing logistical support to what it described as "human trafficking" by Jeffrey Epstein.

"JPMorgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein's own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank," US Virgin Islands wrote in its complaint at the time.

For its part, JPMorgan has hit back that it was inaction by the US Virgin Islands that enabled Epstein.

Musk isn't the only billionaire to receive a subpoena in the lawsuit — Google cofounder Sergey Brin has also been subpoenaed.

Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment ahead of publication. JPMorgan declined to comment.

