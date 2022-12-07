Elon Musk keeps bringing in new people to Twitter, like enthusiastic interns, cousins, and even Bari Weiss

The billionaire Elon Musk and the commentator Bari Weiss. Getty Images / MSNBC

CEO Elon Musk has made some dramatic changes to Twitter since taking over five weeks ago.

Amid layoffs, firings, and resignations, the billionaire has brought in many new people to Twitter.

Among them are said to be relatives, fans, and even the conservative commentator Bari Weiss.

A lot has changed at Twitter in about five weeks of ownership by Elon Musk, from the way remaining employees work to how the company seems to bring on new colleagues.

Some of the people spotted at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco lately include people from Musk's orbit of companies like Tesla and The Boring Company, his cousins, and even the commentator Bari Weiss, who is expected to help Musk release his so-called Twitter files.

Roughly 150 people are still working at Twitter at Musk's behest from his other companies and ventures, according to two people familiar with the company. Remaining Twitter employees initially expected this to be temporary as Musk transitioned Twitter to his control, but now some wonder whether "Musk's goons," as several employees refer to Musk's hires and confidants, will remain fixtures at Twitter HQ in San Francisco and how many more will be brought in to work.

About 70% of Twitter's 7,500-member staff have been laid off or fired or have resigned since Musk took over. The company has yet to reveal any kind of formal executive or reporting structure since Musk took over, and the internal employee directory has been down for several weeks, the people familiar said.

A Twitter representative didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

Musk's hires at Twitter

Two of Musk's cousins, James and Andrew Musk, appear to now be acting as full-time Twitter employees, both of the people familiar said. They are sons of Musk's uncle on his father's side. Both men work daily at Twitter offices, with Andrew Musk working on software-engineering projects and James Musk seen more as "a fixer type," one of the people said, helping Musk out with various needs and tasks. Another family member frequently seen around the office is Musk's two-year-old son with Grimes, X Æ A-12, the people familiar said. The toddler is often on the 10th floor, where Musk works and sometimes plays with X amid the many employees now working on that floor as well.

Story continues

Dozens of Tesla engineers also remain at Twitter, along with staffers from The Boring Company and people more from Musk's personal professional orbit, as Insider previously reported, like Musk's attorney Alex Spiro and Jared Birchall, who runs Musk's family office, Excession, and has been sleeping at HQ.

Another common sighting now is The Boring Company's operations chief, Jehn Balajadia, two of the people said. Balajadia seems to be working as Musk's chief of staff at Twitter, seen around the office at all hours and doing "all kinds of things" from fetching coffee to coordinating meetings, one of the people said.

Musk recently hired a new engineering "intern," Daniel Hunter, who previously worked at Scale AI, a data platform for companies, one of the people said. The people familiar agreed it was Hunter's "enthusiasm" for Twitter, as well as his "appreciation for what Musk is doing," that got him the job, one of the people added.

Musk last month hired George Hotz, an engineer and former hacker, as another engineering "intern." And on a trial basis, he hired Daniel Francis, as Insider reported, part of the duo who hoaxed members of the media on Musk's first day in charge. Francis continues to work as a developer, one of the people said.

There are so many such Musk hires and access requests at Twitter that Ross Nordeen, a technical program manager from Tesla, has now been brought into Twitter to manage them, another person familiar with the company said.

Bari Weiss got access to Twitter's systems

On Friday, a more unexpected sighting came in the form of Weiss, the conservative newsletter writer who was previously a New York Times opinion columnist. Weiss was in the San Francisco office that evening, speaking and "laughing with" Musk, two employees said.

By Saturday, Musk said Weiss would take part in releasing what he's dubbed "the Twitter files," so far consisting mainly of correspondence between Twitter employees and executives discussing their decision in 2020 to block access to a New York Post article detailing material on Hunter Biden's stolen laptop. Now, Weiss has been given access to Twitter's employee systems, added to its Slack, and given a company laptop, two people familiar with her presence said.

The level of access to Twitter systems given to Weiss is typically given only to employees, one of the people familiar said, though it doesn't seem she is actually working at the company. Matt Taibbi, the other newsletter writer through whom Musk has released the Twitter files, didn't seem to receive this degree of access, the person added.

Are you a Twitter employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on the secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a nonwork device.

Read the original article on Business Insider