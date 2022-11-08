Elon Musk and a key adviser have discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall, report says

Elon Musk has mooted a paywall as he seeks to increase Twitter's profits. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Elon Musk and a key adviser have discussed paywalling all of Twitter, Platformer reported.

The plans could see a monthly limit on how many tweets users can view, the report said.

Any plan is a way off, however, with the current focus being on Twitter's proposed paid verification.

Elon Musk could put Twitter behind a paywall and charge users a monthly fee to view tweets, according to a report from tech newsletter Platformer.

A person familiar with the plans told Platformer that both Musk and one of his advisers, venture capitalist David Sacks, have discussed the idea in meetings in recent days.

The potential change is still being considered, with one question being whether all users will face the possible paywall. Platformer reports that Twitter could be free for a certain amount of time each month, before a metered paywall kicks in.

At the moment, such a system is still a while away from being implemented because most of the team working on Twitter Blue, the company's paid service, is focusing on Musk's plan to charge $8 per month for verification, Platformer said.

Musk's $44 billion deal he made to purchase the social network included bank loans, reported by the New York Times, which will cost the company $1 billion in annual interest. Musk recently said that Twitter is losing $4 million a day.

The company has delayed its plans for paid verification until after US midterm elections, after employees said that it could lead to increased levels of misinformation at a crucial time for democracy.

Twitter's new owner saw confusion about changes to verification first hand over the weekend when some verified accounts mocked him by changing their usernames and profile pictures. The real Musk then tweeted that all impersonators would be banned if they were not clearly labelled as parodies.

On Monday, Musk said that Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, but the platform has also seen many users leave. MIT Technology Review reported last week that around 1.3 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since Musk's takeover.

Meanwhile, some celebrities are quitting the platform in protest at its new ownership, with model Gigi Hadid calling it "a cesspool of hate & bigotry." General Mills, Audi, and Pfizer are among the companies who have announced they will no longer advertise on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on Platformer's report.

