Elon Musk and linguists say that AI is forcing us to confront the limits of human language

In analytic philosophy, any meaning can be expressed in language. In his book Expression and Meaning (1979), UC Berkeley philosopher John Searle calls this idea “the principle of expressibility, the principle that whatever can be meant can be said”. Moreover, in the Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus (1921), Ludwig Wittgenstein suggests that “the limits of my language mean the limits of my world”.

Outside the hermetically sealed field of analytic philosophy, the limits of natural language when it comes to meaning-making have long been recognized in both the arts and sciences. Psychology and linguistics acknowledge that language is not a perfect medium. It is generally accepted that much of our thought is non-verbal, and at least some of it might be inexpressible in language. Notably, language often cannot express the concrete experiences engendered by contemporary art and fails to formulate the kind of abstract thought characteristic of much modern science. Language is not a flawless vehicle for conveying thought and feelings.









In the field of artificial intelligence, technology can be incomprehensible even to experts. In the essay “Is Artificial Intelligence Permanently Inscrutable?” Princeton neuroscientist Aaron Bornstein discusses this problem with regard to artificial neural networks (computational models): “Nobody knows quite how they work. And that means no one can predict when they might fail.” This could harm people if, for example, doctors relied on this technology to assess whether patients might develop complications.

The mind is a limitation for artificial intelligence. Bornstein says organizations sometimes choose less efficient but more transparent tools for data analysis and “even governments are starting to show concern about the increasing influence of inscrutable neural-network oracles.” He suggests that “the requirement for interpretability can be seen as another set of constraints, preventing a model from a ‘pure’ solution that pays attention only to the input and output data it is given, and potentially reducing accuracy.” The mind is a limitation for artificial intelligence: “Interpretability could keep such models from reaching their full potential.” Since the work of such technology cannot be fully understood, it is virtually impossible to explain in language.

Ryota Kanai, neuroscientist and CEO of Araya, a Tokyo-based startup, acknowledges that “given the complexity of contemporary neural networks, we have trouble discerning how AIs produce decisions, much less translating the process into a language humans can make sense of.” To that end, Kanai and his colleagues are “trying to implement metacognition in neural networks so that they can communicate their internal states.”









Their ambition is to give a voice to the machine: “We want our machines to explain how and why they do what they do.” This form of communication is to be developed by the machines themselves. With this feedback, researchers will serve as translators who can explain to the public decisions made by the machines. As for human language, Kanai refers to it as “the additional difficulty of teaching AIs to express themselves.” (Incidentally, this assumes that computational models have “selves.”) Language is a challenge for artificial intelligence.

Neuralink will allegedly connect people to the network in which they will exchange thoughts without wasting their time and energy on language. Elon Musk advances the idea ‘”that we should augment the slow, imprecise communication of our voices with a direct brain-to-computer linkup.” He has founded the company Neuralink that will allegedly connect people to the network in which they will exchange thoughts without wasting their time and energy on language. As Christopher Markou, Cambridge PhD candidate at the Faculty of Law describes it in his essay for The Conversation, “it would enable us to share our thoughts, fears, hopes, and anxieties without demeaning ourselves with written or spoken language”.

Tim Urban, blogger and cartoonist at Wait But Why, presents Musk’s vision of thought communication and argues that “when you consider the ‘lost in transmission’ phenomenon that happens with language, you realize how much more effective group thinking would be.” This project makes sinister assumptions: Instead of enhancing verbal communication, Musk suggests abandoning it as an inadequate means of social interaction. People generally appreciate improvement of the communication networks that transmit language, but instead, they are offered a corporate utopian future of techno-telepathy and an eerily dystopian present where language is an impediment to cooperation. It is both ironic and reassuring that such criticism of language can be successfully communicated by language.

