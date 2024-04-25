Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Never Fought In The Cage, But Zuckerberg Still 'Beat' Musk By Surpassing His Net Worth For First Time In Years

While their much-hyped cage match never materialized, the rivalry between Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk continues to play out in the real world — with their net worth acting as the scorecard.

The executives traded barbs on social media last year, each appearing ready to face off in a physical match until Musk reported needing surgery, putting an end to the planned event. Zuckerberg landed a metaphorical jab at Musk by surpassing him on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time since 2020.

On April 5, Bloomberg reported that Zuckerberg became the third-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $186 billion, surpassing Musk, who was fourth on the list with a net worth of $180 billion. The shift is largely the result of the impressive performance of Meta's stock, which has surged about 40% since the start of the year, adding roughly $49 billion to Zuckerberg's wealth. Conversely, Musk has seen his fortune diminish as Tesla’s shares have dropped by 43%, eroding $76 billion from his wealth and marking Tesla as the worst performer in the S&P 500 this year.

However, as of April 25, the tables have turned again. Musk reclaimed the third spot with Zuckerberg’s net worth dropping to $175 billion. This back-and-forth is likely to continue.

The setback in Tesla’s stock followed its first year-over-year sales decline since the pandemic and price cuts on several vehicles and its Full Self-Driving software. Despite these challenges, Musk is still attempting to secure a controversial $45 billion pay package, initially valued at $56 billion, that could potentially restore his position above Zuckerberg if approved by shareholders.

The rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk has been ongoing. In 2016, a SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed a Facebook satellite aimed at providing internet to sub-Saharan Africa, prompting Zuckerberg to express his deep disappointment.

“I’m deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX’s launch failure destroyed our satellite that would have provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else across the continent,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

That event marked a significant point in Zuckerberg and Musk's escalating rivalry, which has since expanded into the realm of social media. Musk has criticized Instagram and WhatsApp for their impacts on users’ mental health and privacy. The competition intensified when Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, leading Zuckerberg’s Meta to launch Threads, a direct competitor to Twitter, signaling a strategic countermove in the ongoing tech titans’ battle.

Despite the lack of a direct confrontation, Zuckerberg’s recent financial gains over Musk indicate that their competitive spirit remains strong, impacting their personal interactions and resonating through their significant business empires.

