U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +13.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +2.07 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0800
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,650.44
    +110.21 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Elon Musk mocks Joe Biden for making another gaffe after the President read out instructions on his teleprompter

Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
President Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Joe Biden and Elon Musk.Getty Images

  • Elon Musk mocked Joe Biden for reading out instructions on his teleprompter in a televised speech.

  • The President was outlining his executive order following the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling.

  • However, Biden has been mocked for reading the instructions "end of quote" and "read line again".

Elon Musk mocked Joe Biden after he made another gaffe during an address about his new executive order following the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling.

The President was speaking after signing an executive order to provide protection to women seeking abortions in response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the court on June 24.

During the speech, Biden also read out instructions after a quote ended: "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote."

He followed: "Repeat the line. Women are not without..."

Among those who mocked him were Washington Times columnist Tim Young as well as the Tesla CEO.

Musk, who has been bickering in public for months with the President, tweeted on Friday along with a meme: "Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!"

The feud between the President and Musk started when Tesla was not invited to an EV summit at the White House in 2021, despite accounting for about three in four electric car sales in the US over the past three years.

Earlier this year, Musk called Biden a "damp sock puppet in human form" after the President left Tesla out of a discussion about EV production.

The world's richest man previously said anyone over the age of 70 should be barred from running for political office. Biden and his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, are 79 and 76 respectively.

Although the US sets a minimum age of 35 years for presidential candidates, there is no upper age limit.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces battled on Saturday to block Russian military advances into the eastern region of Donbas, a provincial governor said, as Ukraine urged its allies to send it more weapons. Signalling that the Kremlin was in no mood for compromise, President Vladimir Putin said sanctions against Russia for the invasion it launched in February risked causing "catastrophic" energy price rises. His top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, clashed with his Western counterparts at a G20 meeting in Indonesia, where they urged Russia to allow Ukraine to ship its blockaded grain out to an increasingly hungry world.