Elon Musk names himself CEO of Twitter on internal company profiles

Elon Musk. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu

Musk took over Twitter late Thursday.

He quickly ousted most of the platform's C-suite and is planning "aggressive" layoffs, Insider reported.

Now, he's made himself CEO. Earlier he told employees he didn't "really care" about that title.

Elon Musk is officially chief executive officer of Twitter.

Musk, who on late Thursday closed on his deal to acquire the social platform, quickly moved to oust Parag Agrawal as CEO and other executives. As of Saturday afternoon, Musk has been set up under internal profiles at Twitter, including a company directory and Slack, with the CEO title, two people familiar with the changes told Insider.

A few days before the deal closed, Musk changed his Twitter bio to read only "Chief Twit." He told employees during a meeting in June that he expected to be the leader of Twitter, but said the title of CEO was not important to him.

"I don't really care what title is, but obviously, people do need to listen to me," he said at the time. Musk also runs Tesla, where his official title is "Technoking," in addition to leading roles at SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has met employees with silence. Meanwhile, he and his personal team of executives and assistants have gone about transitioning operations to Musk's control and planning layoffs, as Insider reported.

Representatives for Twitter and Musk did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Are you a Twitter employee or someone with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider