Elon Musk is nearly the richest man in the world, here's where his wealth lies in Texas

Elon Musk is once again nearing the title of the wealthiest man in the world and his worth is a complex mechanism of diverse cogs from a social media mammoth to revolutionizing electric vehicles to space travel.

However, as Musk’s riches started to grow exponentially, so did his interest in the Lone Star State. As it stands today, the Musk wealth train has rolled into Texas and has been a notable player in Austin's rebranding as a southern tech hub.

Here are some of the wealth generators that we have confirmed Musk has in Texas.

Tesla Headquarters

The electric carmaker moved its corporate headquarters to Austin in 2021 to the site of its $1.1 billion manufacturing facility, Giga Texas. The factory has played a key role in the company's growth, and produces the Model 3, the recently released Cybertruck and vehicle batteries — while also employing more than 10,000 workers.

In 2022, Musk said on X that once the factory is performing well it plans to create an "ecological paradise" on the south portion of the property. Long-term, Musk said he also wants to have "little electric Tesla boats with a retro-futuristic Victorian design" and a boardwalk with amenities that goes all the way to downtown Austin so you can walk, bike or kayak."

The Boring Company

Perhaps in line with its name, Musk's tunneling and infrastructure company made very little noise when it moved its corporate headquarters from California to Pflugerville. It has been rapidly growing its operations in the Austin area ever since.

Nationally, the Boring Company has one operational tunnel, a 0.8-mile project underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center, and Las Vegas officials have also approved a 29-mile tunnel system containing 51 stations under the city. The company previously had a 1.1-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne, California., that it recently dismantled, according to Bloomberg news service.

SpaceX

Another one of Musk’s companies that has migrated from California to Texas, SpaceX has had a significant Texas presence for several years now. With facilities in South Texas and the Waco area, the company makes and launches rockets and satellite communications technology, among other things.

Since moving into Texas, Space X has moved operations into Austin as well as a new facility in Bastrop County near the already established Boring Company offices in the Hyperloop Plaza where Musk hopes to open a new community.

Neuralink

Neuralink recently made headlines after they successfully placed their first implant into a brain just weeks ago. Another of Musk's California-based ventures, the neurotechnology company is seeking to create a computer-brain interface, which is intended to let people control a computer or mobile device using their minds.

Musk has described the technology as a Fitbit in your skull with wires that go into your brain. The secretive company has yet to bring a product to the market and rarely shares public updates but news of its first implant was received as groundbreaking.

X Content Moderation team

The social media company X, formerly Twitter, recently announced it is establishing an Austin-based "trust and safety" center and it appears the team will run out of an Austin-based office.

The company mentioned its plans in a post in late January for the new location and in a wider post detailing X’s plans to “tackle child exploitation” on its website.

“We are also building a Trust and Safety center of excellence in Austin, Texas, to hire more in-house agents so we can keep accelerating our impact,” the post said.

