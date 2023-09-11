U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Elon Musk Is Now The Father To 11 Children After A 3rd Baby With Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Was Announced — 'Doing My Best To Help The Underpopulation Crisis'

Jeannine Mancini
·3 min read

Elon Musk, the famous entrepreneur and CEO of companies SpaceX and Tesla Inc., is father to 11 children. In June 2022, he posted on X, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.”

Musk shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. They had twins, Vivian Jenna and Griffin, who are now 19 years old. They also had triplets named Kai, Damian and Sax, born in 2006. Their eldest son Nevada died at 10 weeks old.

In recent years, Musk’s family has expanded with his ex-girlfriend, the musician Grimes. In Musk’s new biography written by Walter Isaacson, it’s revealed that Musk and Grimes welcomed a third child. The child’s full name is Techno Mechanicus. He goes by the nickname Tau. They kept Tau’s existence private until now. This follows the pattern they established with their second child Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who is called Y and was born in 2022. Their first child together X Æ A-12, or simply X, was born in 2020.

Musk also volunteered to be a sperm donor for Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink Corp. They used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to ensure that the children would have his genetic makeup. According to the biography, Musk expressed a desire for intelligent people to have children. Zilis had twins in 2021 at the same time Grimes was expecting their second child. Despite there being no romantic involvement according to Reuters, Musk reportedly didn't tell Grimes about his involvement in the birth of Zilis’s twins.

The two mothers don’t appear to be on good terms. In a since-deleted post, Grimes alleged that Zilis had blocked her on X. She also claimed that Musk was keeping their son from her. “Tell Shivon to unblock me, and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

There is also mention of a strained relationship between Musk and his daughter Vivian, who is transgender. Vivian petitioned the California court to recognize her new name and gender identity. Court documents indicate that she sought these changes because of her gender identity and her desire to distance herself from her biological father.

This article Elon Musk Is Now The Father To 11 Children After A 3rd Baby With Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Was Announced — 'Doing My Best To Help The Underpopulation Crisis' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.