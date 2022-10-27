U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

Elon Musk is now saying he doesn't plan to cut 75% of Twitter jobs: report

Amanda Goh
·1 min read
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he has no plans to cut 75% of jobs at the company, Bloomberg reported.

  • This contradicts what he told prospective investors just last week.

  • Musk is expected to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant on Friday.

Elon Musk told Twitter employees at the company's San Francisco office that he has no plans to lay off 75% of employees at the company once he takes over, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The statement directly contradicts what Musk told prospective investors just six days ago.

Even if the Tesla CEO doesn't cut 75% of the company's workforce, layoffs are still expected in the wake of his takeover, sources told Bloomberg.

The billionaire is expected to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company by Friday, months after he first announced his plans to acquire the social-media giant. Musk has until 5 p.m. ET on October 28 to agree to the deal or face a continued trial in court.

Musk is visiting the Twitter office this week, ahead of his takeover deadline. Earlier today, he tweeted a video of himself walking into the company's headquarters with a sink in his hands, with the caption "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"

Twitter employs 7,500 people across 24 countries.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

