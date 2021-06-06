U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.50
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,633.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,840.75
    +36.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.70
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    28.04
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4172
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3880
    +0.1590 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,546.99
    -2,823.43 (-7.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.15
    -83.30 (-8.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,107.12
    +87.88 (+0.30%)
     

Elon Musk officially hits the brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid+

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Tesla CEO Elon has made it official and publicly cancelled plans to produce the Model S Plaid+, a supercharged version of the upcoming Plaid version of the electric vehicle that will be delivered to the first customers this month.

Musk's reason: Plaid is so good that another variant isn't needed.

"Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," Musk tweeted on Sunday. "Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid speed is just so good."

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Tesla Model S Plaid powertrain can go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and an estimated range of 390 miles, according to the company's website. The powertrain produces 1,020 horsepower, and the cost of the vehicle starts at $112,990. In late May, Musk tweeted that the delivery event for the electric sedan would be pushed back until June 10 in order to finish one last tweak. Musk described driving the Plaid, which has three motors as feeling like a spaceship.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The now-canceled Plaid+ wasn't coming to market until mid-2022. Musk had promised this version would've pushed the performance and range even higher. The listed starting price also popped up to $150,000. Tesla stopped taking pre-orders for the vehicle on its website in May, prompting coverage and speculation that the Plaid+ would never come to fruition. The tweet from Musk on Sunday confirms those theories.

