3

Elon Musk once got up in the middle of the night and dug through snow to pick flowers for his wife after forgetting to buy her a Christmas present

Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
Talulah Riley and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk arrive to the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2014.David Livingston/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk once dug through snow to pick flowers after forgetting to buy his wife a Christmas gift.

  • Talulah Riley, who lived in Colorado with Musk at the time, recounted the story for a documentary.

  • She said Musk went out for two hours in the night and returned with a "bouquet of picked flowers."

Elon Musk once got up in the middle of the night and dug through snow to pick flowers for his second wife after forgetting to buy her a Christmas present.

In the second episode of a new BBC documentary, set to be broadcast in the UK next Wednesday, Talulah Riley recounted a time when she said Musk got out of bed and disappeared for two hours when they were living in Boulder, Colorado.

"The Elon Musk Show" uses interviews with Musk's family, friends, employees — and enemies — to explain his rise to become the world's richest man. The first episode was broadcast in the UK on Wednesday.

"It was one of the bad Christmases," Riley said. "He'd forgotten to get me a Christmas present. There's loads and loads of snow."

She said Musk confessed his failure and told her: "It's not that I don't love you — I do really, really love you. It's just that my brain is exploding."

He later "got up in the middle of the night and disappeared," Riley told the documentary. "He came back two hours later and he'd gone outside in his T-shirt and shorts, barefoot, and he'd gone and dug through the snow and picked flowers."

"He'd walked all over Boulder and came back with a little bouquet of picked flowers, and he was like, 'I just wanted to show you how much I loved you,'" she added.

Riley married the Tesla CEO in 2010, but they divorced two years later. The couple reconciled and wed again in 2013 only to divorce a second time three years later.

The actor called Musk the "perfect ex-husband" and thanked him in the acknowledgments of her recent novel.

In the second episode of the documentary, Riley described Musk as the most emotional person she knew.

"He has a kind of innocence to him," she said. "He feels with incredible purity the emotions that he is feeling at the time, whatever that emotion is. He feels very, very deeply."

Riley said some people described Musk as "cold and emotionless," but she argued "that could not be further from the truth — he is the most emotional person I know."

"The Elon Musk Show" won't be broadcast outside the UK, the BBC said, citing rights issues. The first episode is available on the BBC's iPlayer streaming service.

Correction: October 17, 2022 — An earlier version of this story misidentified Talulah Riley's relation to Elon Musk. She was his second wife, not his first wife.

Read the original article on Business Insider

