U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,949.94
    -15.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,700.28
    -45.41 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.51
    -121.55 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.14
    -10.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0220
    -0.0740 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,857.70
    -350.86 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.59
    -9.77 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Elon Musk is 'outside his depth' at Twitter and his 'bullying management culture' won't fix it, early SpaceX investor says

Grace Kay
·2 min read
An image of new Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen surrounded by Twitter logos in this photo illustration.
Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27.Getty Images

  • Early SpaceX investor Chris Kelly said Elon Musk's "bullying management culture" won't work at Twitter.

  • Kelly said on Saturday that Musk is "outside his depth" at Twitter and his actions don't "bode well."

  • Since buying Twitter, Musk has laid of half of its workforce and issued an ultimatum to remaining staff.

Early SpaceX investor Chris Kelly warned on Saturday that Elon Musk might not be equipped to lead Twitter.

"He's able to do some pretty amazing things, but has got into an area that's well outside his depth and thinks a bullying management culture can change it — and that's not going to work at a company like Twitter," Kelly said during Sky News' Big Ideas Live event in London.

Kelly served as a chief privacy officer at Facebook from 2005 to 2009 and was an early backer of SpaceX. Kelly said he's "mostly an Elon fan," but added he was "surprised" by Musk's recent actions at Twitter.

Twitter, which got rid of its communications department, did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication. Kelly did not respond to a message seeking further comment on LinkedIn.

"He should have taken a much more measured approach when he was taking over," Kelly said at the event.

When Musk finally followed through on his $44 billion Twitter purchase, he booted Twitter's CEO and CFO within hours of completing the deal. The billionaire later proceeded to lay off about half of Twitter's workforce and fired several employees who spoke out against him on social media and in the company's Slack communication channels.

Musk also issued an ultimatum to Twitter staff last week, saying he expects them to be "extremely hardcore" and work long hours or resign. The companywide email spurred a significant exodus on Thursday, with some former employees speculating the site could go down due to the number of workers on "critical" teams that have left the company under Musk's leadership.

Ultimately, Kelly said that while he's seen Musk implement a similar management style at Tesla and SpaceX, he believes Musk's leadership style could be detrimental to Twitter.

"The fact it would go from central town square for the world to 'will it work tomorrow?' is a big question," he said. "The massive cutbacks and chainsaw that Elon Musk has taken to the company does not bode well for its future."

Do you work at Twitter or have insight to share? Reach out to the reporter from a non-work email at gkay@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Amazon Fell Today

    Tech stocks were down broadly, and a negative Wall Street Journal article sent Amazon another notch lower.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Fell Today

    Shares of foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling today, down as much as 3.3%, before recovering to a 2.1% decline as of 1:52 p.m. ET. Taiwan Semi surged last week on the news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a sizable stake in the semiconductor foundry giant. This is especially true as the Federal Reserve has reiterated its hawkish commentary even in the face of falling inflation, as well as broader lockdowns in China amid the first reported COVID deaths in the country in six months.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Carvana Stock Rout Hits 97% This Year With Used-Car Prices Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares tumbled to an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsThe pr

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock To Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • Zoom shares boosted by Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down Zoom's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Saudi officials deny reports about OPEC+ oil output hikes

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre shares the latest on the oil markets amid the Saudis denying reports of a possible OPEC+ price hike.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.