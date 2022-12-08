Elon Musk plans to charge iPhone app users $4 more for Twitter Blue, report says

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly plans to change the pricing for its subscription service. Yasin Ozturk/Getty Images

Elon Musk plans to raise the Twitter Blue price for those paying on iPhones, per The Information.

It said Twitter may charge $11 a month for Blue via the iPhone app, but only $7 via its website.

The move is likely a reaction to Apple's App Store fees that Musk has criticized, per the report.

Twitter is expected to raise the price of its verified subscription feature for users paying through the app on iPhones, according to The Information.

Twitter Blue is priced at $7.99 a month, the company says on its website. But this could change for some users as Twitter plans to charge $11 for payments via its iPhone app, a person familiar with the situation told The Information.

Meanwhile, Twitter has proposed that users who pay for Blue through the website will be charged $7 per month, according to the publication. That's a $4 difference between using an Apple iPhone and the Twitter site to pay for the subscription feature.

The report said the price changes were likely to be a response to Apple's 30% levy on in-app transactions made through its App Store.

Twitter and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Musk recently rebuked Apple's App Store policies and accused the tech giant of opposing free speech and monopolizing the market. He also said Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from its store.

Two days after declaring "war" on Apple, Musk said he met with CEO Tim Cook at Apple's California headquarters and resolved a "misunderstanding" over Twitter. Musk said Cook was clear that Apple never considered removing Twitter from the App Store.

Twitter first launched Blue in early November, but it was revoked and postponed until after the midterm elections, per internal communication viewed by The New York Times. Later, Twitter tried rolling out Blue again with gray checkmarks, but then suspended it because of impersonation issues.

Musk tweeted on November 25 that Twitter was tentatively unveiling Blue on December 2. Platformer reported the launch was pushed back as Twitter was trying to dodge the App Store charges.

