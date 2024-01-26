Elon Musk’s plot to beat Chinese electric cars with ‘robots on four wheels’

elon musk tesla

Elon Musk has often described production of Tesla’s first mass-market car as “excruciating”.

As his electric car company struggled to ramp up manufacturing of the Model 3, the billionaire barely left the factory floor, working 120-hour weeks and sleeping in his office.

“Model 3 production was three years of hell, some of the really worst years of my life, frankly,” he noted on Wednesday.

“I still have mental scar tissue from those three years, as do many.”

Yet now, with Tesla facing a range of new threats, Musk is preparing to do it all over again.

The entrepreneur and his company have promised a new, even cheaper car. And it is one he hopes will finally carry a symbolically important price tag of $30,000 (£23,600) or less.

Production is scheduled to begin next year in Texas, Musk said, before adding: “I can emphasise we’ll be sleeping on the line, practically.

“In fact, not practically. We will be.”

The project, reportedly codenamed “Redwood” internally, comes as his company faces its most serious competitive threat so far from Chinese brands such as BYD, which recently overtook Tesla as the top-selling EV brand.

At the same time, though Tesla commands strong loyalty among investors (many of them retail shareholders), Musk and co are facing accusations that his attention is too divided, following his high-profile takeover of social network X, formerly Twitter, and recent forays into artificial intelligence and servant-like robots.

Critics say he should instead be focusing on his car business, where warning lights are flashing up red on the dashboard.

Sales in the final three months of 2023 edged just 3pc higher compared to a year earlier, coming in at $25.2bn, below analyst predictions of $25.6bn.

That was after Tesla produced 494,989 cars but only delivered 484,507. While the company has previously pledged to increase annual deliveries by 50pc annually, it only managed a 38pc rise for the whole year (to 1.85 million) and failed to give any target at all for 2024, only saying that growth would be “notably lower”.

As the disappointing numbers set in among investors, shares in the company plunged as much as 13pc on Thursday, putting the stock on track for its worst day since 2020.

Investors were further spooked as Musk failed to address the price cuts Tesla has been making globally on the company’s earnings call, preferring instead to muse about blue-sky technology ideas.

“We were dead wrong expecting Musk and team to step up like adults in the room and give a strategic and financial overview of the ongoing price cuts, margin structure and fluctuating demand,” wrote Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities.

“Instead, we got a high-level, Tesla long-term view with another train wreck conference call.”

Ives said his firm remained bullish but added: “This is a pivotal period for Musk to get Tesla through that will help shape (or haunt) its EV future.”

Part of the problem, as Musk acknowledged, is sagging demand for electric cars as consumers facing rising prices protect their wallets and baulk at high interest rates.

Most electric car purchases are funded through loans, so higher rates are putting off consumers who cannot afford steeper monthly payments.

At the same time, like the rest of the industry, Tesla is mulling how to respond to a flood of low-cost Chinese cars that are arriving in the rest of Asia and Europe.

In the face of these threats, Tesla has been cutting prices, with the cost of its most popular car, the Model Y, slashed by as much as a quarter. Even so, the price gap between Musk’s cars and those of his Chinese rivals remains stark.

For example, BYD has just launched the electric Dolphin model in the UK with a starting price tag of about £25,500. Tesla’s cheapest offering, the Model 3, starts at just under £40,000.

Musk once mocked BYD, asking: “Have you seen their car?” But on Wednesday he took a far more serious tone: “Our observation is generally that the Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world.

“Frankly, if there are no trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world.”

Musk has pointed to Tesla’s battery, solar and service divisions as equally important parts of his business and suggested these will provide growth as he prepares for the next major shakeup in cars.

But as traditional American and European auto giants also race to catch up, Tesla is gradually losing its first-mover advantage in EVs and will be forced to show what differentiates its cars from the rest of the pack, analysts say.

For a long time, it has prided itself on longer ranges, slick designs and impressive onboard technology that has allowed drivers to receive continuous software upgrades long after they leave the sales garage.

And though Tesla says it is planning to improve its battery technology and introduce more semi-autonomous driving features, it is facing ever more stiff competition on these fronts.

The company has also suffered from negative publicity around fatal crashes allegedly involving cars with its “autopilot” system engaged, while US regulators last year announced they were investigating reports of the manufacturer’s steering wheels coming off while customers were driving.

However, at times Musk has appeared less interested in automotive challenges than in his science fiction-like project to create a human-shaped robot christened “Optimus”. He has jokingly compared the device to the self-aware – and sometimes murderous – androids from the television series Westworld.

“We’re really building the future. The Optimus lab looks like the set of Westworld,” Musk quipped on Wednesday, before quickly conceding: “Admittedly, that was not a super utopian situation.”

He also complained that people think of Tesla as a car company when they should see it as “an AI robotics company”. This was why, the billionaire said, it was important for him to keep a tight grip as the biggest shareholder.

“I see a path to creating an artificial intelligence and robotics juggernaut of truly immense capability and power,” he told analysts.

“Optimus, obviously, is a very new product, an extremely revolutionary product, and something that I think has the potential to far exceed the value of everything else at Tesla combined.

“AI technologies that we’ve developed for the car translate quite well to a humanoid robot because the car is just a robot on four wheels.”

The remarks will raise further eyebrows as Tesla’s electric car sales slow. But investors who were left chastened by this week’s update are now pinning their hopes on Musk laying another golden egg in the car market.

“Effectively this comes down to a very simple question: do you believe that EVs are the future?,” Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said in a CNBC interview.

“If you do believe in the future, then this punky, soft guidance they’re giving for this year is ultimately going to prove to be noise, because everything Tesla’s doing – building out this next generation vehicle platform, everything that they’ve done in their investments in autonomy – all of that is coming at a time when traditional auto is stepping back.

“If you believe in electrification and autonomy, Tesla’s actually in a better position longer term.”

Still they may have to wait for a while. Musk, who is prone to bravado, has frequently over-promised when it comes to delivery.

“I don’t want to blow your minds, but I’m often optimistic regarding time,” the billionaire joked during the earnings call.

As shareholders grow restless, and a fresh round of production hell looms, he may not be joking for much longer.

