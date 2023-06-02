Elon Musk Praises Quality of Made in China Teslas, Exxon Eyes Double Output With New Fracking Tech, Netflix Shareholders Vote Against Fat Exec. Pay: Today's Top Stories

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk is back in America after a two-day trip to China, his first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The billionaire entrepreneur made a pitstop at Giga Shanghai as part of his tour and delivered a late-night speech praising his Chinese staff.

“Thank you for being here late at night. I would very much like to congratulate you on the amazing work that you’ve done. It’s been incredibly impressive how you have been able to overcome so many difficulties and so many challenges. I just wanted to let you know that it warms my heart,” Musk says in the video.