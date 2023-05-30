Elon Musk’s private jet lands in Beijing for first Chinese visit in three years

Elon Musk's private jet is seen at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing - REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Elon Musk’s private jet has landed in Beijing as the Tesla billionaire begins his first visit to the country in over three years.

Mr Musk is expected to meet senior officials in the Chinese government and visit Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai as the company plans to boost output in the country.



His visit comes as Tesla faces growing competition from Chinese electric car manufacturers and amid increasing tensions between China and the US.



The 51-year-old last visited China in January 2020, shortly after the Shanghai plant started making cars and before the pandemic led to years of lockdowns in the country.



Since then, he has won and lost the title of the world’s richest man and acquired Twitter, which is banned in China alongside other major Western social networks.



Beijing has also threatened to block Starlink, the satellite internet service run by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, with military-sponsored researchers saying they could jam the service’s signal.



A spokesman for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “China welcomes Mr Musk and other leaders from the business community to have a better understanding of China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.



“We would like to see foreign investors operating in China, exploring the Chinese market and sharing in the dividends of the development of China.”

Shanghai Tesla gigafactory - VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Mr Musk has not confirmed his trip, but tweeted while en route to the country: “The China space program is far more advanced than most people realise.”



Tesla has outlined plans to expand capacity at the Shanghai gigafactory and set up a new site to produce megapacks, the company’s energy grid storage systems.



Mr Musk has also sought a meeting with the Chinese premier Li Qiang to discuss introducing self-driving technology to China.



The company’s plant in Shanghai produced around half of the 1.4m cars Tesla made last year, despite Covid outbreaks limiting production.



In February, the state-affiliated Global Times newspaper warned Mr Musk about sharing tweets suggesting that Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan research laboratory.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.