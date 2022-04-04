Elon Musk purchases nearly 10% of Twitter, making him the largest share holder

Elon Musk recently purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a filing Monday. This purchase makes him the largest shareholder in the company.

Musk has been skeptical of Twitter in the past, suggesting the social media platform shouldn't be rigidly regulated.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" he tweeted.

Musk's purchase was made public because anytime an investor buys 5% or more of a company's shares, it must disclose the purchase in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After Musk's purchase, Twitter stock soared 22% in early trading. It is not clear how much he payed for the stock, as Musk did not disclose, however it is estimated that his share was worth $2.9 billion as of the close of trading Friday.

Musk is a big Twitter personality, having more than 80 million followers. His tweets have gotten him in trouble in the past.

Last month, Musk asked a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from a 2018 court agreement; in which Musk had to have executives at the Tesla pre-approve his posts on Twitter.

This agreement came after Musk tweeted he would be taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share, and that he had "funding secured" to do just that. This tweet turned out to be false as Musk did not have the funding secured, rather just in mere discussions. It cost Musk and Tesla a fine of $20 million each.

Musk also tweeted that he is considering making his own social media platform.

Contributing: The Associated Press

