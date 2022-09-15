Elon Musk is receiving weekly reports detailing how many Tesla employees are staying away from the office

Elon Musk has expressed his dislike for remote work in the past. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk and other Tesla executives receive weekly reports on employees' office attendance.

Tesla employees told CNBC that the reports were based on data from workers scanning badges at facilities.

Employees have also complained that Tesla facilities are not able to properly accommodate office work.

Elon Musk and other senior executives at Tesla are receiving weekly reports monitoring employees' office attendance, CNBC reported.

Tesla employees' familiar with the internal reports told the news outlet that the reports were based on data gleaned from workers scanning their badges at Tesla facilities.

The detailed weekly reports divide the number of staff not present in the office by the amount of staff with pre-arranged days off to chart a daily total of office attendance, per CNBC.

Elon Musk has embarked on a mission to get Tesla workers back to the office in recent months, expressing his distaste for remote work, tweeting in June that any Tesla employee who didn't want to work in the office "should pretend to work somewhere else."

In an email sent to Tesla executives, Musk told staff to return to the office or quit. He suggested that being in the office any less than 40 hours per week was equivalent to "phoning it in."

Workers who do not badge into offices as much as expected are issued an automated email, a Tesla worker previously said in a June post on the professional network app Blind.

However, not all Tesla workers' office attendance is measured equally. Musk's direct reports do not have badge data analyzed for the internal reports, according to CNBC.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the reports, made outside normal working hours.

Since the company's back to work mandate, some employees have complained that Tesla's facilities are not able to properly accommodate all the workers in company offices.

In June, staff told The Information that workers in Tesla's San Francisco office were struggling with a lack of chairs, desk space, parking spots, conference rooms, and even a shortage of laptop charging cables.

Tesla scaled back its return to office mandate in the city from three days a week to a staggered schedule of two office days per week, per CNBC.

Read the original article on Business Insider