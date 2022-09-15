U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,937.00
    -10.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,131.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,086.00
    -56.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.00
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    -1.37 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.40
    -13.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.18 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    -1.10 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1493
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5280
    +0.4350 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,156.15
    +16.54 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.84
    -3.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.56
    +26.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Elon Musk is receiving weekly reports detailing how many Tesla employees are staying away from the office

Beatrice Nolan
·2 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk has expressed his dislike for remote work in the past.Maja Hitij/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk and other Tesla executives receive weekly reports on employees' office attendance.

  • Tesla employees told CNBC that the reports were based on data from workers scanning badges at facilities.

  • Employees have also complained that Tesla facilities are not able to properly accommodate office work.

Elon Musk and other senior executives at Tesla are receiving weekly reports monitoring employees' office attendance, CNBC reported.

Tesla employees' familiar with the internal reports told the news outlet that the reports were based on data gleaned from workers scanning their badges at Tesla facilities.

The detailed weekly reports divide the number of staff not present in the office by the amount of staff with pre-arranged days off to chart a daily total of office attendance, per CNBC.

Elon Musk has embarked on a mission to get Tesla workers back to the office in recent months, expressing his distaste for remote work, tweeting in June that any Tesla employee who didn't want to work in the office "should pretend to work somewhere else."

In an email sent to Tesla executives, Musk told staff to return to the office or quit. He suggested that being in the office any less than 40 hours per week was equivalent to "phoning it in."

Workers who do not badge into offices as much as expected are issued an automated email, a Tesla worker previously said in a June post on the professional network app Blind.

However, not all Tesla workers' office attendance is measured equally. Musk's direct reports do not have badge data analyzed for the internal reports, according to CNBC.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the reports, made outside normal working hours.

Since the company's back to work mandate, some employees have complained that Tesla's facilities are not able to properly accommodate all the workers in company offices.

In June, staff told The Information that workers in Tesla's San Francisco office were struggling with a lack of chairs, desk space, parking spots, conference rooms, and even a shortage of laptop charging cables.

Tesla scaled back its return to office mandate in the city from three days a week to a staggered schedule of two office days per week, per CNBC.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Serena Williams Teases Return to Tennis After Retirement: 'Tom Brady Started an Amazing Trend'

    "I'm not going to be relaxing," 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams shared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

  • India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress - sources

    India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has been the biggest provider of aid this year to its southern neighbour, which is fighting its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and struggling to pay for imports, although the situation now is less severe than it was between May and July. A Sri Lankan government source said India's decision was not a surprise and that New Delhi had "signalled" to them a few months ago that there would be little further large-scale support forthcoming.

  • 'The Crown' resumes filming after production was paused due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

    "The Crown" has resumed filming after a brief pause in production "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth II. The Netflix series halted production after the Queen's death on September 8.

  • The Most Discounted New Cars Right Now

    These models are selling below their sticker price, according to CR's exclusive analysis of car deals2022 Jeep Gladiator RubiconBy Jeff S. Bartlett and Todd YoungDiscounts on cars are becoming as...

  • The Most Expensive SUV in the World Hits the Market

    The future of the automobile industry goes through electric vehicles seems to be the new mantra. Whether a car manufacturer has enthusiastic and passionate fans; whether a company is in a niche or aimed at the wealthy, lovers of speed or all-terrain vehicles, to survive carmakers need to have electric models in their portfolio. Ferrari finally got it.

  • White House: Graham abortion bill is 'wildly out of step'

    On Sept. 13, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Take Major Revamp of Ethereum Network in Stride

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies traded in relatively tight ranges Thursday as Ethereum, the most commercially important blockchain in the digital-asset sector, underwent a major software upgrade.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeTerra Co-Founder

  • Zelenskyy names "another reason why Russia will lose"

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:58 Following Russia's missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine addressed the people of Russia in Russian, saying that this is "another reason why Russia will lose".

  • More Small-Time Investors Are Becoming Landlords — Here's What They Need To Know

    Because of record-high inflation and volatile markets, more high-earning professionals are buying rental properties in cheaper real estate markets, primarily in the American South. More services provide detailed information in any location on the real estate market’s sales prices, crime rates, schools and other key data. Despite advanced technology, landlords need to expect the unexpected, work with the right people and consider starting small before investing in an entire home. Expect The Unexp

  • Parts of California will miss the Raiders and Cardinals NFL Week 2 game on TV channel

    A big chunk of the nation will see the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys game.

  • Hearsefest returns this weekend for the 21st year, third year in Fowlerville

    The 2022 Hearsefest will take place Saturday at Fowlerville Fairgrounds; featuring vehicle displays, a costume contest and vendors.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Big Costa Rica Sugar Company Gets Into The Cannabis Industry, Could Create 500 Jobs In 3 Years

    Azucarera El Viejo, a Costa Rica-based sugar company founded in 1958, is announcing Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Merida Capital Holdings, a leading cannabis private equity firm with more than 75 companies in their cannabis portfolio, to build a world-class medical cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and finished goods production facility on its land in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Benzinga has learned exclusively at its Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference going on in Chicago. L

  • Return to office in full force as millennial parents drop their kids off at school

    With kids vaxxed and back at school, bosses are questioning why parents aren’t back at the office.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • RHOA star Shereé Whitfield breaks silence on similarities between SHE by Shereé and SHEIN tracksuits

    Shereé Whitfield finally delivered what the people wanted: SHE by Shereé! Gibson Johns interviews the original "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member about returning once again for Season 14, how her experience this season compared to her past stints on the show, which former Housewives she might want to see come back to the show next season, her thoughts on getting seated next to Andy Cohen at the reunion and more. They also talk extensively about her releasing SHE by Shereé into the world after 14 seasons, the critiques of her launch concerning price and similarities to clothing on SHEIN, the mental rollercoaster of trying to get the brand off the ground and more.

  • I want a trustworthy certified financial planner who charges less than 1%. Where do I look?

    Question: How can I find a financial adviser in my area, who is a certified financial planner and fiduciary and works for less than 1%? Answer: Financial adviser fees can add up — if your adviser charges 1% and you have $1 million, you’ll pay $10,000 a year for her services — so you’re smart to look for someone trustworthy and who charges less. Pros say it’s smart to look for a fee-only certified financial planner, or CFP.

  • Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital day after 3 teens arrested in another brawl

    Of the three teenagers arrested Tuesday, one was charged as an adult.

  • Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales boom

    Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, two people with knowledge of the plans said. As part of that push, Tesla is looking to ramp up hiring of technicians and other staff for service jobs in China, one of the people said. Tesla's China recruitment website showed more than 300 openings for service jobs as of Thursday.

  • Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away, Ensuring Profits Go To Fight Climate Change

    The founder of the outdoor brand Patagonia has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change.

  • Fast-Food Items You Should Never Order, According to Employees

    While fast food is a great way to get an affordable meal quickly, sometimes these convenient eats are actually not a great value for the money. Whether you're ordering Domino's or another quick meal,...