Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account

Elon Musk said he won't restore conspiracy theorist radio host Alex Jones' Twitter account.

He said he has "no mercy" for people who "use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame."

Musk recently reinstated formerly banned accounts like Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Andrew Tate.

Elon Musk refused to let conspiracy theorist Alex Jones return to Twitter after reinstating former President Donald Trump's account, on Saturday.

The billionaire CEO of Twitter responded to a tweet by American philosopher Sam Harris on Saturday, who asked: "Is it time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter, Elon Musk? If not, why not?"

Musk referenced a Bible verse in response: "Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven"

Jones, the founder of far-right conspiracy theory website Infowars, pushed a false theory saying the Sandy Hook school shootings were orchestrated by the government. He was originally banned from Twitter in 2018 for abusive behavior.

In October, he was ordered by a Connecticut court to pay almost $1 billion in damages to families of victims of the shooting.

German-Finnish entrepreneur Kim Dotcom jumped in on the thread saying: "If serial liars like Biden and Trump are allowed on Twitter then Alex Jones should be allowed too. Please reconsider in the interest of real free speech."

In response, Musk reiterated his first reply by adding: "My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame."

Twitter and Infowars did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about Musk's tweets.

Musk had already said "No" on Friday to one user who had tweeted "Bring back Alex Jones!!!!"

Jones published a video on Rumble responding to Musk's tweets on Friday saying: "I don't care if I get brought back to Twitter."

"I care about any of these big tech platforms going back to free speech and back to where the internet was four years ago, before this reign of surveillance and censorship," he said adding that it is "criminal."

Musk reinstated Trump's account on Saturday after polling followers about whether he should be allowed to return to the platform. Just over 15 million people voted with 51.8% voting "Yes," and 48.2% voting "No."

He tweeted on Sunday: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," ending with a Latin phrase that translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of god."

A number of accounts previously banned were restored by Musk over the past few days including Kanye West, Andrew Tate, and Jordan Peterson.

