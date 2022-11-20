U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,949.94
    -15.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,700.28
    -45.41 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.51
    -121.55 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.14
    -10.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0260
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,857.70
    -350.86 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.59
    -9.77 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Elon Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account

Kelsey Vlamis,Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert,Sonam Sheth
·4 min read
elon musk
Musk at a 2022 Halloween party.Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk on Saturday reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

  • Musk polled Twitter users about whether to bring back the account, with 51% of respondents voting "yes."

  • Trump was banned after the January 6 Capitol riot, but Musk said he would "reverse the permaban."

Elon Musk on Saturday reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account. The billionaire owner of Twitter had posed the question to his followers in a poll.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk wrote in a tweet, using a Latin phrase that translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

The announcement came a day after Musk polled his followers with a simple prompt of "Reinstate Trump." As of Saturday evening, the poll showed 51.8% of respondents voted "Yes" while 48.2% voted "No."

 

Representatives for Twitter and Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

The reinstatement comes nearly two years after Trump was kicked off the platform following the deadly January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump's return to Twitter was widely anticipated after Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

"I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said at a Financial Times conference in May. "I think that was a mistake. It alienated the country and did not result in Donald Trump not having a voice. I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme."

He added that he would "reverse the permaban" if he owned Twitter. Shortly after the purchase was finalized, Musk fired four top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal and public policy head Vijaya Gadde.

According to The Guardian, as the person in charge of legal and policy affairs at the site, Gadde has been most closely associated with the company's decision to ban Trump after the Capitol riot.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement at the time.

Though the former president's access to Twitter has been reinstated, it's unclear if he'll choose to return.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News in April, referring to the website Truth Social. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

"The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter," he added.

On Saturday, before the reinstatement was announced, Trump shared the link to Musk's poll on Truth Social, saying: "Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!"

 

Trump's critics have speculated that if he does return to Twitter, he would likely continue using the platform as a megaphone to spread election conspiracy theories, attack election officials and members of the judiciary, and possibly incite his followers into committing violence.

The former president maintains he was the true winner of the 2020 election. That's despite the fact that his legal team and GOP allies lost nearly every lawsuit they filed contesting the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won.

Trump's last-ditch effort to steal the election came on January 6, 2021, the day Congress was set to certify Biden's win. At a "Save America" rally shortly before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, Trump urged thousands of his frenzied supporters to "fight like hell," adding, "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

At least five people died as a result of the Capitol siege, and Trump is now at the center of multiple escalating federal and state criminal investigations into the riot. The former president recently alluded to the possibility of political violence if he's indicted, saying, "I think you'd have problems in this country the likes of which, perhaps, we've never seen before."

The former president, who now heads the smaller but Twitter-like site Truth Social, has celebrated Musk's takeover.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump wrote on Truth Social the day after Musk's Twitter purchase was finalized. "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk ends Trump's Twitter ban

    Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated following a permanent ban in January 2021. On Friday, new Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a poll asking if Trump should be allowed back on the platform. Just over 15 million people voted, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating Trump on Twitter.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup

    Elon Musk wants Trump back on Twitter, but that could force the demise of Trump's own social-media company, Truth Social.

  • DWAC Stock Edged Up Ahead Of Merger Vote, After Musk Reinstates Trump On Twitter

    DWAC fell early before it rebounded after Elon Musk activated Donald Trump's Twitter account over the weekend.

  • Russian military base near Melitopol destroyed

    A military base of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele in Melitopol district has been destroyed. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "Minus one more military base belonging to the occupiers in Melitopol district.

  • Britain’s Brimstone missiles primed to make Russian soldiers' lives hell

    Britain has sent Ukraine an advanced model of the laser-guided Brimstone missile with double the range of the previous design.

  • President Biden expected to sign cannabis research bill

    A White House spokesperson on Monday confirmed reports that President Joe Biden plans to sign the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act after the measure won approval in the U.S. Senate last week. The measure ranks as the first standalone cannabis reform bill to pass both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. The bill aims to eliminate red tape that's slowing cannabis research for new treatments. The White House spokesperson did not say when Biden planned to sign t

  • "There was looting, and a mother and daughter were raped": Russian soldier confirms crimes in Kyiv Oblast

    Russian serviceman Nikita Chibrin from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, who escaped from the front and made it to Spain, has confirmed numerous war crimes committed by the Russian army in Kyiv Oblast.

  • Change in direction of movement of Russian equipment, manpower from Mariupol, says mayoral advisor

    Invading Russian forces have changed the direction of movement of military equipment and manpower from the city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 21.

  • These States Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TSMC Founder Says Congratulating Xi on Party Congress Was 'Personal'

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang said the congratulations he offered Chinese President Xi Jinping about the congress that his ruling Communist Party recently held were his own “personal” view.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyo

  • Ukraine's Air Force explains how it manages to shoot down Russian Kh-101 missiles

    The anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force sometimes have to launch two obsolete missiles at a modern Russian cruise missile target. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for Air Force of Ukraine, during a briefing on 21 November in Kyiv Quote: "Usually, two anti-aircraft missiles are fired at an aerial target, so that there is a better chance of destroying it.

  • Saudis Deny Report of Talks on OPEC+ Oil-Production Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing an oil-production increase for the OPEC+ meeting next month, and said it stands ready to make further cuts if needed. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photo

  • What Videos of Russia’s Destroyed Weapons Tell Us About Its Strategy

    Videos taken following Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson show destroyed tanks, trucks and radars along roads and on battlefields. The abandoned hardware illustrates Russia’s new strategy to regroup forces in Ukraine ahead of the winter. Photos: Zuma Press/Storyful

  • Fed’s Daly says financial markets are acting like interest rates are much higher than they actually are

    Financial markets are acting like the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate is around 6%, said San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly

  • China Turns to Back-Channel Diplomacy to Shore Up U.S. Ties

    With Xi Jinping’s blessing, a Chinese delegation of policy advisers and executives met with a U.S. counterpart group ahead of the Biden-Xi summit.

  • Videos Suggest Captive Russian Soldiers Were Killed at Close Range

    A series of videos that surfaced on social media last week has ignited a debate over whether Ukrainian forces committed war crimes or acted in self-defense as they tried to capture a group of Russian soldiers who were then killed. The videos show the grisly before-and-after scenes of the encounter earlier this month, in which at least 11 Russians, most of whom are seen lying on the ground, appear to have been shot dead at close range after one of their fellow fighters suddenly opened fire on Ukr

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 8 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts and have struck the positions of Russian forces and clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment from the air and from the ground.

  • Russia keeping a warship with Kalibr cruise missiles deployed in Black Sea

    Six Russian warships are on combat duty in the Black Sea right now, including one equipped with four Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukrainian Navy said in a Facebook post on Nov. 21.

  • Voters 'Will Walk Barefoot Over Broken Glass' For Me, Boasts Ron DeSantis

    "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die," he crowed to a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in what sounded like a presidential campaign speech.