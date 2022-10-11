Elon Musk is reportedly friends with deadpan comedian Nathan Fielder, and tries to make him laugh at parties

Comedy Central/"Nathan For You"

Elon Musk is a fan of comedian Nathan Fielder, The New York Times reported.

In 2016, Musk invited Fielder to have lunch with him at SpaceX after the two interacted on Twitter.

Since then, Musk has invited Fielder to parties and tries to make him laugh, the report said.

The deadpan comedian wrote, directed, and starred in his Comedy Central show, "Nathan For You" that ran for four seasons. On the show, Fielder offers unusual business ideas and strategies to struggling small businesses, like one skit where he set up a fake movie set in front of a souvenir shop in Hollywood to attract more customers, and one where he marketed a toy to children by telling them they were babies if they didn't have it. Fielder does have an undergraduate degree in business from the University of Victoria, he told NOW Magazine.

In 2016, the Tesla CEO and founder invited Fielder to have lunch at SpaceX, according to the Times.

Musk and Fielder interacted on Twitter in February 2016 after Musk shared a photo of his "Dumb Starbucks" coffee mug — a nod to one of Fielder's business projects that went viral.

"My coffee tastes unusually good this morning," Musk tweeted. Fielder responded by saying, "Shoot me into space please."

Musk responded tweeting, "Don't you already have a spaceship?"

Since Musk and Fielder's lunch, Musk has invited Fielder to his parties to try to make him laugh, the Times reported, adding that one comedy writer said Musk wants to be known for being funny. Musk is also known for stopping meetings to watch clips of "Monty Python."

Fielder's reps did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment.

