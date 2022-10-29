U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,728.36
    +109.91 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Elon Musk has reportedly ordered layoffs across Twitter

4
Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Elon Musk has ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter, according to The New York Times. On Saturday, the SpaceX and Tesla executive reportedly told managers to begin drawing up lists of employees to cut. Twitter did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment.

The Times could not determine how much of Twitter’s workforce Musk plans to let go – though some teams will be more affected than others. Before completing his $44 billion takeover of the company, Musk reportedly told investors he planned to lay off as much as 75 percent of Twitter’s 7,500-person strong workforce. In meeting with staff, Musk is said to have told employees he wouldn’t cut the company’s headcount so dramatically.

The forthcoming layoffs are likely to occur before November 1st. The timing may give Musk the opportunity to avoid paying out stock grants to outgoing workers. According to The Times, such payouts “typically represent a significant portion” of an employee’s pay. While Musk has shared some details about what moderation on the platform could look like under his watch, he's been less forthcoming about his plans for the company's workforce. On Saturday, he spent most of the day tweeting about food.

Musk has already cut part of Twitter’s leadership team, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal on the day he took ownership of the company. According to The Guardian, those moves are expected to cost Musk at least $120 million in “golden parachute” payouts.

Developing...

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has already emboldened the trolls

    It's been less than a day since Elon Musk took over Twitter, but researchers say they have already seen a rise in hate speech on the platform.

  • Netflix renews 'The Witcher,' recasts Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

    A big change is coming to Netflix's popular fantasy series.

  • Mark Zuckerberg will testify in the FTC’s antitrust case against Meta

    The Federal Trade Commission will call on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in its upcoming case against the company.

  • Google buys an AI avatar startup to take on TikTok

    Google has quietly acquired a startup that was working on using AI to generate avatars for social media users and brands.

  • The iPhone 15 Pro may feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons

    The next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models may swap its physical volume and power buttons for solid state versions that use haptic feedback.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk now owns Twitter

    UN warns there's currently 'no credible pathway' to keep temperature rise under 1.5C, Elon Musk now owns Twitter, NASA's InSight lander detected a meteoroid impact on Mars.

  • Twitter Frees Up Billions for Arbitrage Traders Seeking Next Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in arbitrage capital is looking for a new home after Elon Musk finally closed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMerg

  • Decade-old Pebble smartwatches gain Pixel 7 support in 'one last update'

    If your Pebble's screen and battery still function, you might be able to use it with Android devices for years to come.

  • Florida Rival Charlie Crist Pitches 'Dictator' Costume That Resembles Gov. Ron DeSantis

    Oh, wait ...

  • Deadly Halloween stampede stuns South Korea

    STORY: At least 149 people were killed and another 150 injured in a stampede, when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley in the Itaewon area of Seoul - South Korea’s capital - Saturday night according to emergency officials.The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. local time.Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand having trouble maintaining control and the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated..Social media footage captured the chaos—with hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.Other footage showed fire officials and citizens desperately treating dozens of people who appeared to be unconscious....A Reuters witness said a make-shift morgue was set up in a building adjacent to the scene. About four dozen bodies were carried out later on wheeled stretchers and moved to a government facility to identify the victims, according to the witness.The Itaewon district is popular with young South Koreans and expatriates alike, its dozens of bars and restaurants packed on Saturday for Halloween.It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID restrictions and social distancing. Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the incident. President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides.

  • 10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks

    To help you save time – and in some cases, money – the following are 10 "must-use" little-known iPhone tips, tricks, shortcuts and hacks.

  • China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid

    Dozens of cities across the country have been affected by varying degrees of restrictions.

  • Greater Lansing high school football district playoff scoreboard

    Stay updated on the 16 contests involving area teams.

  • Chrysler parent Stellantis offering U.S. salaried buyouts

    (Reuters) -Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV said Friday it has offered voluntary buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. Salaried workers age 55 or older who have been with the automaker at least 10 years are eligible. The world's No.4 carmaker, created early last year from the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler, said the offer was "part of our transformation to become a sustainable tech mobility company and the market leader in low-emission vehicles."

  • Investors who stuck it out for Musk's Twitter deal set to reap rewards

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The world's wealthiest man is about to make a swath of already affluent investors even richer. Firms including Pentwater Capital, Millennium Management, Adage Capital Partners, and Greenlight Capital - which invest for wealthy clients - may earn hundreds of millions of dollars after Elon Musk closed his $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter on Thursday. Pension funds that invest for teachers, police officers and state workers in New York, California, Florida, and Wisconsin also stand to cash in.

  • Third Straight Drought Is Upending Key Argentine Planting Season

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-relentless drought is jeopardizing soybean and corn growing in Argentina, a gut-punch for global crop markets already on edge from US weather risks and Ukraine disruptions.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout H

  • Musk Says He Won’t Unban Any Accounts Until New ‘Content Moderation Council’ Forms

    CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty ImagesElon Musk tempered right-wing enthusiasm on Friday, declaring that he won’t unban any Twitter accounts until a new “content moderation council” is formed.The committee, he wrote, will be comprised of members with “widely diverse viewpoints.” He added that no other significant content changes will occur for the moment either.It remains to be seen whether Musk will retain the ability to overrule the committee, and who will be selected to join. Musk and his a

  • Secure the border. Then, we can figure out how to create a rational immigration system

    People will still want to come here, but it must be orderly, and we must stop drugs and trafficking. [Opinion]

  • Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents

    Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.

  • The best horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

    ’Tis the season for horror, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers have plenty of movie-watching options to send chills up the spine. The streamer’s vast selection of classic films include Night Of The Living Dead and the original Hellraiser, as well as newcomers like Saint Maud and the remakes of Suspiria and Candyman. There’s every shade of horror here, whether you’re looking for films that make you squirm, squeal, or laugh out loud. Read on for The A.V. Club’s comprehensive roundup of Prime Video