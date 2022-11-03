U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.25
    -29.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,008.00
    -170.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,828.25
    -116.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.10
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.92
    -1.08 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,621.80
    -28.20 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.72 (-3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9752
    -0.0067 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +0.66 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    -0.0160 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1240
    +0.4220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,142.59
    -292.01 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.46
    -12.69 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.90
    -55.24 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Elon Musk has resorted to crowdsourcing ideas to make Twitter more profitable as annual billion-dollar debt payments loom

Samantha Delouya
·3 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk.Carina Johansen/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk appears to be crowdsourcing business ideas for Twitter from users on the platform.

  • Musk is trying to make Twitter profitable as the company also faces billions in interest on Musk's deal debt.

  • Musk has replied to tweets suggesting new analytics tools and reviving Vine to compete with TikTok.

Want to know what's going on at Twitter under Elon Musk's leadership? Check his Twitter account.

While the details of how Musk plans to make Twitter a more profitable company have been largely shrouded in mystery, he appears to be crowdsourcing business and management ideas from Twitter's own users.

One thing is clear: Musk is looking for a way to make Twitter some money — quickly. What is less clear is whether he had any defined plans to monetize the platform before he closed his $44 billion acquisition.

The most notable recent example of Musk's public opinion-driven decision-making was the selection of $8 as the price point for Twitter's revamped Twitter Blue offering, which will include a blue check mark for any user who pays monthly.

Musk initially wanted to charge $20 per month, according to a report by The Verge, but he seemed to switch gears when users — including the famous author Stephen King — balked at the price tag.

"$20 a month to keep my blue check? F--k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron," King tweeted.

Musk seemed to try to negotiate with King, replying to his tweet by saying, "we need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

This conversation is similar to many that Musk has had on Twitter recently, seemingly hashing out ideas for Twitter's future on the platform itself.

Earlier this year, Musk promised investors he would grow Twitter's revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028, according to the New York Times. He has a long way to go, considering Twitter lost $270 million in its most recent second quarter. On top of that, Twitter will now owe roughly $1 billion per year in interest payments due in part to the $13 billion in money Musk borrowed from banks to close the deal to buy the platform.

Some Twitter users' ideas might potentially make Twitter some money in the near term, though.

One user suggested tracking analytics for specific hashtags and charging for the data ("sounds like a good idea," Musk said). Another offered the idea to revive Vine, the short-form video site Twitter shut down in 2017, to compete with TikTok ("what could we do to make it better than TikTok?" Musk asked his followers).

Musk hasn't only focused on revenue-generating suggestions, though.

Users have suggested features they said would improve the platform's experience, like purging inactive accounts to free up Twitter handles ("Definitely," Musk replied) and increasing the allowable length of videos posted on the site (to that, Musk responded with the "100%" emoji).

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Investors need ‘a continued message of hawkishness’ from the Fed: Economist

    New York Life Investments Economist and Portfolio Strategist Lauren Goodwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, the U.S. inflation rate, market uncertainty, and the outlook for earnings.

  • DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers

    DuPont De Nemours Inc's decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them. DuPont said on Tuesday it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers, a U.S. electronic materials maker, because of protracted delays in securing regulatory approval, marking the first major U.S. deal in four years to collapse because Chinese officials dragged their feet on providing clearance. Qualcomm ended its $44 billion purchase of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV in 2018 after failing to secure regulatory approval.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global case tally down 17% in latest week and new variants are still no more lethal than earlier ones, says WHO

    The global tally of COVID cases fell 17% in the week through Oct. 30 from the previous week, while the death toll fell 5%, the World Health Organization said in its weekly update on the virus. The omicron variant BA.5 remained dominant globally, accounting for 74.9% of cases sent to a central database. The WHO reiterated that newer sublineages of omicron, including BQ.1 and XBB, still appear no less lethal than earlier ones and do not warrant the designation of 'variant of concern.' In the U.S.,

  • Report: Gonzaga met with Big 12 about potential move to conference

    Gonzaga has made the men's NCAA tournament every year since 1999 as it has become a national power and the dominant program in the West Coast Conference.

  • Russians' bet for winter is transparent for everyone, and this is a challenge to the whole of Europe Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is certain that the Russian "energy terror" is a challenge not only to Ukraine, but also to a united Europe. Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "The terrorists' bet for the winter is absolutely transparent for everyone, and this challenge should be considered as a challenge to the whole of Europe.

  • Man Charged over Death Threats against Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Candidate: Report

    A man who threatened to kill GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in a voicemail left at his Springfield office's phone has been charged, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday.

  • 5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

    John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities.

  • Judge orders armed group to stay away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

    A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters.

  • Former employee pleads guilty to defrauding Apple out of $17 million

    A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said.

  • These top investment newsletters beat the stock market using this one impressive strategy

    Outperforming the stock market is boring stuff. This is perhaps the most important investment lesson I draw from my annual Honor Roll of investment newsletters. Other newsletter services will more frequently show up at the top of the performance scoreboards for quarterly or annual returns.

  • Apple now valued at more than Amazon, Alphabet and Meta — combined

    Apple Inc. shares have held up far better than those of Big Tech peers over the past month, and that's helped the company to a staggering feat: The smartphone giant is now worth more than Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. combined.

  • Cannabis holds promise for pain management, reducing the need for opioid painkillers – a neuropharmacology expert explains how

    The cannabis plant produces both THC – the psychoactive component in marijuana – and the compound commonly known as CBD, which does not lead to a 'high.' Jena Ardell/Moment via Getty ImagesDrug overdose deaths from opioids continue to rise in the U.S. as a result of both the misuse of prescription opioids and the illicit drug market. But an interesting trend has developed: Opioid emergency room visits drop by nearly 8% and opioid prescriptions are modestly lower in states where marijuana is lega

  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.52

    Emerson Electric Co.'s ( NYSE:EMR ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.52 on...

  • Mexico's 1st female college football kicker takes field

    Andrea Martínez didn't quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team. Martínez, a law student at the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM), had played soccer since she was 12 years old.

  • DuPont scraps $5.2 billion Rogers buyout due to China hurdles

    DuPont said the termination of the deal was agreed with Rogers as they have been unable to obtain timely clearance from all the required regulators. China's commerce ministry and its State Administration for Market Regulation, the antitrust regulator that reviews deals, did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment. Shares of engineering materials maker Rogers plunged 43% in extended trading on Tuesday, while those of DuPont rose about 6%.

  • Opendoor laying off 550 employees, including in Arizona, amid turbulent residential real estate market

    Opendoor announced layoffs of 18% of its workforce one day before its scheduled third quarter earnings release. The cuts reach into the Phoenix metro, where the ibuyer has a large presence.

  • ‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher

    Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesAn anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by

  • Here's what happened at Elon Musk's meeting with civil rights leaders

    After meeting with a group of civil rights leaders about his content moderation plans, new "Chief Twit" Elon Musk has committed to uphold existing election integrity policies until at least after the results of next week's U.S. midterm elections have been certified. According to statements from leaders who attended the meeting, the mogul said he will not reinstate previously banned Twitter users until there is a transparent process for doing so. Musk also committed to including representatives from groups that suffer from hate-fueled violence in his proposed content moderation council.

  • Texas Election Laws Are Making It Harder For HBCU College Students To Vote

    Since 2018, voter turnout for young people in Texas has increased from 8.2 percent in 2014 to 25.8. Given that statistic, college voters are finding it increasingly difficult to participate in this upcoming midterm election cycle, the Texas Tribute notes. This is due to several factors, such as the lack of college on-site voting places, students not being able to use their College ID as means of identification, and distance to polling locations.

  • UN Security Council rejects Russian call to ‘investigate bioweapons activities’ in Ukraine and US

    The UN Security Council late on Nov. 2 rejected a resolution drafted by Russia to investigate its allegations on "the development biological weapons in Ukraine."