Elon Musk responds to criticism around Twitter: 'There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure'

Elon Musk. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Twitter has recently faced product flip-flopping, mass layoffs, high-profile exec departures, rampant account impersonations, a loss of advertisers, and more.

While speaking virtually at the G20 summit recently, Elon Musk addressed the criticism he's consequently received.

"There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure," he said.

Twitter has been hit with one issue after another in the weeks since Elon Musk took over.

A handful of executives left the company, and several advertisers took their business elsewhere.

Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has also culled half of its workforce and has gone back and forth on products and features, notably on Twitter Blue and how accounts can be verified, which led to rampant impersonations and parodies, including several of Musk himself.

Twitter users have publicly taken Musk to task for the issues, and the "Chief Twit" himself has now responded.

Musk spoke virtually at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. Asked how he felt about having become a "media mogul" since buying Twitter, he said, "It is a medium as opposed to media. But there's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure."

At the summit, Musk also said he's working too much juggling Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX.

"My workload has recently increased quite a lot," he said. "I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure."

Are you a current or former Twitter employee with a story to share? Email this reporter from a non-work device at sjackson@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider