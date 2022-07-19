Elon Musk responds to viral shirtless photos of him on vacation: 'Maybe I should take my shirt off more often'

Elon Musk. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Elon Musk was spotted on a yacht while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, this weekend.

Shirtless photos of the billionaire on his trip quickly went viral.

Musk responded by saying, "Maybe I should take off my shirt more often."

Elon Musk was spotted on vacation this weekend, and the internet can't stop talking about the shirtless photos of him that came out of the trip.

The billionaire was seen on a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece, with friends on Sunday. Page Six first published the shirtless shots of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Now, Musk himself has also chimed in on the obsession with the photos.

On Monday, Twitter user Teslaconomics tweeted a photo of a shirtless Musk having a drink on the yacht, writing, "F*** yea I got my $ behind this man. So so many other smart investors."

Musk replied, "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!"

He added that he's "already back in the factory."

In the meantime, Musk has been dealt a blow in his legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

On Tuesday, the Delaware Chancery Court granted Twitter its request for an expedited trial against Musk over his attempt to back out of the acquisition.

In a legal filing last week, Twitter had asked to fast-track the trial, saying, "This very public dispute harms Twitter with each passing day Musk is in breach. Musk amplifies this harm by using the Company's own platform as a megaphone to disparage it."

Musk's lawyers pushed back, asking not to begin the trial until mid-February at the earliest, claiming Twitter withheld user data Musk requested for months.

"Twitter's sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad Defendants into closing," they wrote in a filing.

