Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Prices and Sells a $55 Shattered Window Decal

Four years after its dashing reveal, the Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck is finally starting to roll off the assembly line. Yesterday (Nov. 30), Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted an event at the company’s new factory in Austin, Texas, celebrating the first delivery of the hyped electric pickup truck. He also revealed the retail prices for different trims and range settings, which came out much higher than what Musk touted in 2019 when first introducing the vehicle.

Here are the three pricing tiers announced at yesterday’s event:

$60,990: The starting price for the rear-wheel drive model, which offers a 250-mile range, 6.5-second acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour, and a towing power of 7,500 pounds. But this model isn’t available until 2025.

$79,990: The starting price for the all-wheel drive model, which offers a 340-mile range, 4.1-second acceleration from 0 to 60 mph, and 11,000 pounds of towing power. This model will be available in 2024.

$99,990: At this price, you can get the highest-end “cyberbeast” trim, which offers 320 miles of driving range, slightly less than the all-wheel version, but a 0-60 mph acceleration of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 miles per hour, much higher than the other two versions. Like the all-wheel, Cyberbeat can also tow up to 11,000 pounds and is available in 2024.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019. At the time, Musk touted it as a mass-market electric pickup priced at just below $40,000. But as with Tesla’s other mass-market vehicles, including the entry-level Model 3, it ended up being priced at a premium when first hitting the market to recoup high initial production costs (coupled with two years of heated inflation).

Musk also initially set a goal of reaching volume production for the Cybertruck in 2021, but that process turned out to be much more complex than he’d thought. Even now that Tesla has begun delivering the vehicle to customers, it will still require “immense work” to reach volume production, Musk said during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call in October.

At yesterday’s event, Musk lauded the Cybertruck’s many features, including its bulletproof doors and “rock-proof” windows, towing abilities, and straight-line speed. Musk showed several demo videos of the Cybertruck towing rocket components, competing with other pickups at truck pull events, and winning a drag race with a Porsche 911—while towing a Porsche 911. It’s unclear which version of the Cybertruck was used in those demos.

One of the most memorable moments of Cybertruck’s 2019 reveal event was when Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen tossed a steel ball at the truck’s “armored glass” window and immediately shattered it. A stunned Musk exclaimed, “Oh my f—ing god!” and asked von Holzhausen to try it at a different spot. The window shattered again.

At yesterday’s event, von Holzhausen attempted the experiment again, but this time with a baseball. The window withstood the impact, but the demo led many viewers to wonder whether the window was actually stronger than four years ago.

In any case, Tesla is looking to cash in on the infamous window incident from 2019 and is now selling a $55 “Cybertruck OMFG decal” on its website. The sticker sold out in a matter of hours.

