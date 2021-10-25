U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.00
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,569.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,349.50
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.40
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.69
    +0.93 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6600
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,938.15
    +644.01 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,520.35
    -284.50 (-0.99%)
     
Elon Musk rolls back newest 'Full Self-Driving' beta due to software issues

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would have to temporarily pull back the latest version of the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software less than a day after its release.

"Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," Musk tweeted on Sunday. "Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA (quality assurance), hence public beta."

This news comes as Tesla is under fire from regulators questioning the safety of the FSD software after several crashes. Despite its name, FSD does not give Tesla vehicles autonomous capabilities. It is an advanced driver assistance system, and drivers still need to be fully attentive even when FSD is engaged. A recent MIT study found drivers tend to be less attentive which can lead to safety risks.

Version 10.3 was meant to be released to some Tesla owners on Friday, and on Saturday Musk said they would need to wait another day.

"Regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by internal QA in 10.3" he tweeted on Saturday. "Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow."

Videos posted by beta users of the 10.3 software show multiple Forward Collision Warnings despite there being no immediate danger, and some vehicles even auto-braked without reason. Drivers also took to social media to post issues including a disappearing Autosteer option, problems with traffic aware cruise control and Autopilot panic. Musk tweeted that the company is working on the issues with Autopilot and cruise control.

Musk has not yet shared a possible release date for the next version of FSD.

