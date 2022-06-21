Elon Musk said he's 'undecided' on how he'll vote in the next presidential election and dodged a question on whether he'd back Trump

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk was asked whether he'd vote for Donald Trump if Trump ran for president again.

Musk said he's "undecided" on how he'll vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk has declared he will now vote Republican, saying he voted for the GOP in a recent special election.

Elon Musk hasn't decided how he's going to vote in the next presidential election, including if Donald Trump stands for president again in 2024.

Musk appeared at the Qatar Economic Forum via video call on Tuesday to be interviewed by Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

"You've indicated that the Florida governor Ron DeSantis is someone you could get behind if he ran for president. I wonder if you're still in that position and whether you would, f0r instance, think about supporting Donald Trump if he were to run," Micklethwait asked.

Musk initially dodged the question about Trump by clarifying his position on DeSantis, saying he had answered a Twitter user on who he was leaning towards as a presidential candidate, but that he was still undecided.

When Micklethwait pressed him on whether he would consider Trump Musk said: "I'm undecided at this point on that election."

Micklethwait also asked Musk how much money he plans to funnel into a new super-PAC after Musk tweeted earlier this month he was considering setting up a "Super Moderate Super PAC" to support centrist political candidates.

Musk answered he hasn't decided on an amount but said it would be a "non-trivial figure." He then added it could be between $20 million and $25 million.

Trump speaks to a crowd in Florida on June 17, 2022. Seth Herald/Getty Images

Musk announced in May he plans to vote Republican in "this election" though it was not clear if he meant the mid-terms or the 2024 presidential election.

The Tesla billionaire said he'd voted Republican for the first time last Wednesday, casting his ballot for Mayra Flores in the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional District.

It is not yet confirmed that Trump will make a bid to be the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, but he is expected to do so later this year. Advisers close to Trump, however, have told CNN they are urging him to wait until next year.

In quotes published by The New Yorker last Monday, Trump said he believes he would defeat DeSantis if they both ran for president.

Read the original article on Business Insider