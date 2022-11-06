Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming 'for all forms of content' on Twitter — it may beat YouTube's

Elon Musk has axed thousands of jobs at Twitter. Susan Walsh/AP

Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming "for all forms of content" on Twitter.

He said on Saturday that the forthcoming model intends to surpass YouTube's current creator rates.

He also announced incoming content formats like adding "long-form text to tweets" and longer video.

Elon Musk said Twitter is likely to roll out monetization "for all forms of content" on the platform in the coming weeks.

The billionaire, who officially took over at the helm of the social-media company earlier this week, said this weekend that new content formats are coming, followed by a monetization model for creators. He added that Twitter plans to surpass YouTube's current rate, which pays creators 55% of total ad revenue generated from their videos.

"We can beat that," Musk tweeted in response to Quinn Nelson, an influencer, referring to YouTube's current model.

Musk said there will be more information to share about monetization in two weeks. The comments came after he also announced Twitter "will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets," an addition he said will end the "absurdity of notepad screenshots."

An updated app description for Twitter in the Apple App store that appeared Saturday also pointed to new features like longer-format video and "priority ranking for quality content." The update included what appeared to be a rollout of Musk's divisive authentication blue-check subscription plan, which will cost $7.99.

"If twitter could handle the full-length feature videos that I produce and can offer a similar monetization system like YouTube does, I would consider uploading my full videos here too for sure," Tim Dodd, the creator known as Everyday Astronaut, wrote on Twitter.

Twitter currently offers two video-monetization programs "Amplify Pre-Roll" and "Amplify Sponsorships" for advertisers, according to its website.

Read the original article on Business Insider