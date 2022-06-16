Elon Musk said he recently tried TikTok for the first time and compared it to 'next level' ADD

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Elon Musk just started to use TikTok and thinks it can inspire Twitter's user experience.

Musk said he does not want Twitter to have any "boring" content.

But Tiktok may be too exciting, as Musk compared using the app to experiencing ADD.

Elon Musk is now a TikTok user.

The billionaire tech executive held his first meeting on Thursday with Twitter workers, laying out various ways he wants to change and "improve" the app and its business operations, according to a recording of the meeting heard by Insider.

While speaking to his future employees, Musk brought up the increasingly popular TikTok, saying he just tried the app because it came up in conversation.

"I took a look," Musk said. "They do a great job of making sure you're not bored." He used TikTok as an example in explaining that he does not want Twitter to offer up "boring" content.

It's possible that TikTok takes being not boring slightly too far. Musk compared using the app to the experience of Attention Deficit Disorder, a condition most often characterized by trouble focusing on one task at a time and hyperactivity.

"I mean, it does just feel like ADD," Musk said of TikTok. "But like, next level."

Another reason he brought up TikTok during the meeting, he said, is because that app has "honed the algorithm to be as engaging as possible." Musk wants Twitter to be just as engaging as TikTok, but in "a different way."

"TikTok is interesting, but you want to be informed about serious issues as well," Musk said.

