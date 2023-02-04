U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,309.40
    -141.04 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

·1 min read
A Starship prototype being worked on is pictured at the SpaceX South Texas launch site, in Brownsville, Texas

(Reuters) - SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

"If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

Musk had in January said that there was a "real shot" at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

